Diamond Peak Cattle Company ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ 10th Annual Bull Sale
TFP Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: 03/12/2022
Location: Riverton Livestock Auction-Riverton, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
Averages
101 Bulls Averaged $4350
SALE HIGHLIGHTS:
Lot 8 at $6500, Yearling Angus Bull Sired by GAR Fail Safe 5244, Sold to Mack Morrell-Bignell, Utah
Lot 84 at $6250, Two-Year-Old Angus Bull Sired by Hoover Dam, Sold to Ramish Walker-Lyman, Wyoming
Lot 2 at $6000, Yearling Angus Bull Sired By GAR Fail Safe 5244, Sold to Alvin Miller-Lander, Wyoming
Lot 158 at $6000, Simangus Two-Year-Old Bull Sired by GW Premium Beef, Sold to Pitchfork Ranch-Meeteetse, Wyoming
Lot 159 at $6000, Simangus Two-Year-Old Bull Sired by GW Premim Beef, Sold to Pitchfork Ranch-Meeteetse, Wyoming
Comments
Great weather was on order for the Diamond Peak Cattle Co. 10th Annual ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ Bull Sale held at Riverton Livestock Auction, Riverton, Wyo. A large variety of calving ease, high-altitude, pap tested bulls were offered to the buyers in the seats from the reputation program and backed with a guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!
