Diamond Peak Cattle Company ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ 10th Annual Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 03/12/2022

Location: Riverton Livestock Auction-Riverton, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Sunlight Ranch bought several bulls



Averages

101 Bulls Averaged $4350

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 8 at $6500, Yearling Angus Bull Sired by GAR Fail Safe 5244, Sold to Mack Morrell-Bignell, Utah

Lot 84 at $6250, Two-Year-Old Angus Bull Sired by Hoover Dam, Sold to Ramish Walker-Lyman, Wyoming

Lot 2 at $6000, Yearling Angus Bull Sired By GAR Fail Safe 5244, Sold to Alvin Miller-Lander, Wyoming

Lot 158 at $6000, Simangus Two-Year-Old Bull Sired by GW Premium Beef, Sold to Pitchfork Ranch-Meeteetse, Wyoming

Lot 159 at $6000, Simangus Two-Year-Old Bull Sired by GW Premim Beef, Sold to Pitchfork Ranch-Meeteetse, Wyoming

Comments

Great weather was on order for the Diamond Peak Cattle Co. 10th Annual ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ Bull Sale held at Riverton Livestock Auction, Riverton, Wyo. A large variety of calving ease, high-altitude, pap tested bulls were offered to the buyers in the seats from the reputation program and backed with a guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!