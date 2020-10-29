Dicamba critics plan to challenge EPA registration

The groups that won a June court decision requiring the Environmental Protection Agency to revoke registrations for dicamba plan to challenge EPA’s decision Tuesday to register three dicamba products for use on soybeans and cotton.

“The Center for Food Safety, Center for Biological Diversity, National Family Farm Coalition, and Pesticide Action Network North America, all parties to the prior litigation, plan to challenge today’s decision,” the Center for Food Safety said in a news release.

“Rather than evaluating the significant costs of dicamba drift as the Ninth Circuit told them the law required, EPA rushed re-approval as a political prop just before the election, sentencing farmers and the environment to another five years of unacceptable damage. We will most certainly challenge these unlawful approvals,” said George Kimbrell, legal director at Center for Food Safety.

“While today’s registration alleges it has addressed the rampant drift problems, as the Ninth Circuit found, none of the previous changes were sufficient to reduce dicamba drift,” the center said in the news release. “According to agronomists, dicamba has caused the most extensive drift damage ever seen in the history of U.S. agriculture. In just four years of use, it has injured at least 5 million acres of soybeans; decimated fruit orchards and vegetable farms; and damaged trees, backyard gardens, and natural areas throughout much of rural America.”

“Given EPA-approved versions of dicamba have already damaged millions of U.S. acres of crops and natural areas, there’s no reason to trust that the agency got it right this time,” said Nathan Donley, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “As the judges who tossed out the EPA’s previous approval stated, the agency wrongly dismissed many of dicamba’s proven harms. At this point, the EPA has shown such callous indifference to the damage dicamba has caused to farmers and wildlife alike, and has been so desperate to appease the pesticide industry, it has zero credibility when it comes to pesticide safety.”