Meinzer

Audrey Powles

The end of winter and the beginning of spring always seem to be accompanied by winds that blow for days and weeks on end. When winter is as dry as this one has been, this time of year has not been so affectionately called dirt season. The Dust Bowl was long before my time but growing up in eastern Colorado and living my adult life in western Kansas and western Nebraska, I am aware of what some of the conditions must have been like. While I was on my way home from college, a dirt storm outside Cheyenne Wells, Colo., pitted the windshield of my pickup, and a tumbleweed the size of a small Christmas tree took out one of the headlights. The wind blew so hard that dust made a wall hundreds of miles wide and so thick that it blocked out the sun.

In the past few weeks, some of these dirt storms have caused horrendous car crashes, closed major highways, taken out power and made us wonder if we were entering into a second dust bowl. We have come a long way to go in how we farm and view soil conservation since the Dust Bowl occurred nearly a hundred years ago, but a simple fact remains. A lack of rain and high winds will get dirt to moving. As stewards of the land, we have done our best to keep the dirt on the ground where it belongs. We leave more stubble and straw on the fields to try and catch the winter snow. We rotate our herds through our pastures and leave forage standing so that they can recover faster. Despite all of our efforts, rain and snow are needed to grow the grasses and crops that root down and hold the soil. This winter left most of us wishing for moisture, and the start of spring has left us washing dirt out of our eyes every night and watching the skies turn brown with dust.

The next few months are going to determine a lot for those of us in this part of the world. Without some much-needed rain, there are going to be more cows heading to town. Without some meaningful moisture, the winter wheat crops will begin to wither, and the summer crops will be later getting into the ground. In agriculture, everything we do is tied to the land we operate on, and the moisture that we receive. I pray for rain daily, and I know that in God’s time it will be provided. In the meantime, we’ll make due with the feedstuffs that we have, and we’ll adjust our management styles to make it through these dry spells.

One thing is certain about this great industry that we work in, when the hard times come, we rely on one another to get through. The high winds can’t blow away our drive to succeed, and the dirt won’t cover up our willingness to help our neighbors. In past years when fires have torched pastures, convoys of donated feed have gotten our neighbors through the hard times. Local high schools and churches have served as shelters when stranded motorists have needed a place to ride out the storm.

Dirt season will pass someday. It might pass like a kidney stone, but its sure to pass. Lean on your neighbors for help, and have faith that the rains will fall soon. That’s all for this time, pray for rain and remember to keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire. God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.