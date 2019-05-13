Disaster aid bill posted on House Appropriations site

House Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., has posted the text of the $19.1 billion supplemental appropriations bill that provides disaster aid on the committee’s website.

The House passed the bill late Friday by a vote of 357-150.

The bill provides aid to farmers in the South who experienced hurricanes in 2018 and farmers in the Midwest who have experienced flooding this year.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that American families and communities have the resources they need to recover from recent natural disasters, whether in Puerto Rico or the Midwest, California or the Carolinas. American citizens are relying on our federal government to deliver a robust disaster relief package,” Lowrey said in a news release.

“They’ve waited long enough and, frankly, they can’t afford to wait any longer. Further delays will only leave communities more vulnerable and exposed to future natural disasters.”

“I urge my Republican colleagues in both the House and Senate to come to their senses and join Democrats in advancing this bill,” Lowrey said. “The president’s personal contempt for Puerto Rico must no longer be allowed to stand in the way of critical disaster relief.”