Discover sorghum’s impact at the 2025 Symposium & Annual Banquet

LINCOLN, Neb. — How is sorghum driving advancements in sustainability, renewable energy and nutrition? Discover the answers at the 2025 Nebraska Sorghum Symposium on Wednesday, March 12, at the Raising Nebraska Building in Grand Island. This event brings together experts, policymakers and producers to explore the opportunities shaping Nebraska agriculture and beyond.

“This symposium offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with leading experts and explore the latest advancements in sorghum,” said Nebraska Sorghum Executive Director Kristine Dvoracek-Jameson. “With new developments like the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit and growing global demand for sorghum, the possibilities for this crop are greater than ever.”

Attendees will hear from industry leaders, policymakers and agricultural innovators as they discuss emerging markets, agronomic breakthroughs and the economic potential of sorghum. The symposium will address the most pressing topics for producers and highlight opportunities for Nebraska’s agricultural sector to thrive.

The day will conclude with a reception and the annual awards banquet. Join us in celebrating the outstanding contributions to Nebraska’s sorghum industry and honoring those who have made a significant impact on the sector.

The event is open to the public, but registration is required for both the symposium and banquet. Registration is at https://tinyurl.com/4j6s4np8 .

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kristine Dvoracek-Jameson at Sorghum.board@nebraska.gov .

Sponsors include: Farm Credit Services of America.