Discover the Good Luck 4-H Club

Do you or your kids want to get involved in 4-H but don’t know where to start?

The Good Luck 4-H Club will be hosting their annual 4-H Discovery Day and Open House on Jan. 29, 2022 from Noon to 3 p.m. at the Good Luck Building located on the Riverdale Regional Park and Adams County Fairgrounds. Mark your calendar and plan to attend.

4-H Discovery Day is an event where those in attendance can learn about the 4-H Program, the various projects that are available to participate in and the benefits of being involved in 4-H.

Project leaders will have displays explaining the various projects, with fun activities to do while also answering any questions you may have. There will be many fun projects for kids to help them decide if that is a project they would like to pursue, such as shooting sports, horse, dogs, cooking, woodworking, sewing and much more.

4-H provides the opportunity to learn numerous skills that your child will use throughout his or her entire lives, such as responsibility, public speaking, leadership and teamwork.

Come check out the 4-H Program and the Good Luck 4-H Club on Jan. 29.

For more information call Gloria Cundall, Organizational Leader at (303) 659-5559.