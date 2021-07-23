Ditching the mask

Just when you thought the COVID 19 pandemic was over it has intensified once again with a new variant.

Fortunately, or unfortunately as some believe, I have been vaccinated. I had my shot at the Weldwerks Brewing Co. in Greeley, Colo., and was rewarded with two free craft beers. It was a match made in heaven.

I didn’t have any adverse reactions to the shot and now, other than when I go into medical facilities, I have ditched the mask.

I find it annoying that some states are requiring masks again even if people are vaccinated. That makes no sense if you are trying to convince people to get vaccinated. For me the best reward for getting vaccinated, besides the free beer, is that I don’t have to wear a mask. And, it allows me to visit my parents, who both had COVID-19 and have since been vaccinated, in the nursing home.

I think the biggest problem people have deciding whether or not to get vaccinated is that the pandemic and the vaccine have been so politicized.

Conservatives say they won’t get the vaccine because they don’t want to be controlled by the government. Liberals won’t get the shot because it was developed under the Trump Administration.

Those who are on the fence need to forget about the politics and focus on the medical and personal pros and cons of getting the vaccine.

I’m not going to tell you what to decide because it’s a very personal issue, but I will remind those of you who remember the olden days that we used to line up in school and get vaccinated against all sorts of diseases. I still have a scar on my shoulder from a vaccine and I’m sure many of you have one as well.

In the meantime, I will let you know if I start to grow horns and a tail.