Team roping has become a very popular sport among cowboys in the last half century. What once was a simple event in a rodeo has now become big business. Jackpots, performance horse trainers, all kinds of fancy roping dummies and dreams of Wickenburg in January are all the rage among team ropers. There’s a pile of money to be won at those big jackpots, along with trailers, four wheelers, saddles, side by sides, pickups and a host of other prizes. That’s a good thing, because when you figure up the cost of this pastime, you better win big or have a good paying job to pay for the entry fees, diesel, trailers, horses, feed, vet bills and other costs that can be charged to this hobby.

It used to be that team roping was a boy’s club. Very few women used to rope and compete. That is far from the case anymore. Women rope right along side the boys, and many of them rope better than their male counterparts. In several of the county fairs this summer, if you attend the rodeo, you will find an event called mixed team roping. I think this is falsely named. For the husband-and-wife combination teams that enter this event together, this might as well be called divorce roping. Those of us that have ever worked stock with our spouse understand just how frustrating our other half can be. Add onto that a healthy chunk of change for an entry fee, time off work to road trip together, fresh horses and soggy roping steers, it can turn into a recipe for disaster quick.

The weeks leading up the big event at the county fair are where the sparks first begin to fly for the happily married couple. After deciding that they are going to enter up with each other, they head for the arena. Hours upon hours are spent scoring steers, tuning up horses, roping the dummy as their children pull it around the arena with the four-wheeler, and always critiquing one another’s skills. Husband blames wife for handling the steers so poorly causing him to miss his heel shot, wife blames husband for not being able to rope perfect hopping steers in less than three jumps. Tempers flare and words get exchanged. Husband realizes that the roof of the trailer leaks as water dripped on his head while he was sleeping in there last night after asking if his wife learned to rope from a mail order video from China.

Finally, the day of the roping arrives. Short conversation ensues as tempers are still elevated after last night’s practice session. The horses are warmed up in the practice arena, everyone checks over their tack one more time and swings every rope in their bag to find the one that feels the best for the night. The time has come, the announcer has called their names and it’s time to back into the box. They look at each other across the chute, she signals to the chute man to turn their critter loose. With a bang of a gate, they are off like a flash, hooves pound the arena sand and in less than a quarter of a minute their run is done. Slick horns and two feet, they smile at each other for the first time in weeks. All their troubles melted away when they posted a qualified time. Tomorrow’s practice might find them at odds with each other again, but tonight they share their love of the sport with one another.

Whoever first said that all is fair in love and war obviously entered the mixed team roping with their spouse at least once in their life. Whatever your hobbies are, don’t let them get between you and your spouse. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.