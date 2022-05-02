Do you want to improve quality and safety of fruits and vegetables?

Colorado State University Extension, El Paso County is partnering with the Colorado Produce Safety Collaborative to offer a class on Fresh Produce Cold Chain Management. This class has the option of attending in person or online.

The workshop will be Friday, May 13, 2022 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The topics to be covered include:

• Understanding produce physiology and how precooling systems lead to improved produce quality and maintaining the cold chain

• Cold chain and post-harvest best practices

• Hands-on activities (monitoring temperatures and cleaning and sanitizing)

• Mitigating risks with the system you use, from icing to hydro-cooling to different models of coolers

• Importance of keeping it clean. Food contact surface sanitation and your cold chain practices

• We will have a modified trailer on-site with Cool-Bot technology

Find more information and registration at https://tinyurl.com/yypa9682 .

Thanks to the generous support of Friends of Extension in El Paso County and the Colorado Produce Safety Alliance, we are offering a discount for this class. The registration fee is $25 ($100 discount). In-person participants will receive lunch.

If you would like more information regarding the Fresh Produce Cold Chain Management workshop, please contact Michele.Ritchie@colostate.edu .