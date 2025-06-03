Does cheatgrass mitigation cost too much?

Everyone agrees that cheatgrass is a big threat. It doesn’t take long for large or small patches of cheatgrass to become obvious as green growth turns to red or brown in early summer. Numerous risks are associated with cheatgrass invasions. Most obvious to those who manage rangeland resources is the stark decline in forage quantity and palatability for livestock grazing. Because cheatgrass is such an efficient water consumer, it can complete a full growth cycle even in adverse conditions, which serves to perpetuate its dominance over desirable species. Cheatgrass increases the fine fuel load on the range, which can in turn lead to a rise in both wildfire intensity and frequency. This is bad news for ecosystems and plants that are not adapted to frequent fire intervals. Evidence for the case against cheatgrass is extensive and non-negotiable, but when it comes to remediation, questions almost exclusively revolve around costs and efficacy. Regardless of the treatment method used, how can one be sure that the investment is worthwhile? Is it possible to determine how much cheatgrass is cheating the pocketbook of the operation? A few considerations put forth here may help in this endeavor.

It might be beneficial to begin this discussion by placing a value on a healthy rangeland pasture. This can vary widely based on location and year, mostly because of variation in forage productivity levels. The value of forage can be captured through a land lease rate or by equivocating the amount of forage produced with the same quantity of hay. The average pasture rental rate for Wyoming was $5.90 per acre last year, with rates ranging from $3.80 to $21 per acre (2023 Wyoming Ag Statistics). Alternatively, hay valued at $150 per ton would make a single Animal Unit Month worth about $58 per month. Lease rates can vary based on the agreements regarding maintenance and management as well. Thus, leases with moderate productivity might be valued between $6 and $45 per acre.

Although forage production might vary, if cheatgrass invades the area, productivity will certainly decline, not increase. Even if the quantity (weight) of forage is not reduced, the quality will be poorer and livestock will be less likely to eat cheatgrass when better alternatives are present. If other forages are not available, livestock may consume the cheatgrass, but obtain little nutritional benefit from it. The amount of forage productivity lost will vary according to the intensity of the infestation. Hart et al. (2023) estimated that encroachments of ventenata grass (Ventenata dubia) reduced forage production up to 80% in almost a third of sampled sites in Sheridan County. Using the values above, one could estimate that the value of forage lost due to cheatgrass encroachment is approximately $10 per acre annually. That means for every 640-acre section of range, the operation could lose around $6,400 per year. Sound like cheating the checkbook?

The heightened risk of a wildfire outbreak should be considered also. There may not be a cash cost to the landowner for controlling the fire, but significant costs may be incurred through the loss of vegetation, livestock fatalities or damage to buildings and infrastructure. In some cases, losses due to fire may take years to reverse, such as the establishment of mature trees or healthy sagebrush communities.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

Cheatgrass treatment costs are one of the largest concerns for many land managers. For just the chemicals alone, herbicides can range from $6 per acre for imazapic (Plateau) to $40 per acre for indaziflam (Rejuvra). There are other herbicides that can be used, but these two are the most popular for controlling annual grasses. Although both chemicals provide pre-emergent control for cheatgrass and other winter annual grasses, they differ in mode of action and residual time in the soil. Imazapic must be applied annually to be effective, while indaziflam remains active in the soil for three years or more. Since cheatgrass seeds remain viable for three to five years, an effective treatment plan requires persistent action for multiple years. At the quoted prices, a three-year treatment plan with imazapic would cost $18 per acre plus the cost of three applications compared to $40 per acre and the cost of one application for indaziflam. Although custom rates vary by region, spraying costs range from around $9 per acre for ground application to $20 per acre or more for aerial application in Wyoming. As seen in Table 1, the average cost per year for each treatment option ranges from $15 to $28 per acre. Hart et al. (2023) reported similar values for applying indaziflam in Sheridan County for controlling Ventenata dubia. None of the options are cheap, but when compared to $10 per acre lost each year due to lower forage productivity, they might be worth considering.

Screen Shot 2025-05-27 at 10.22.47 AM

Table 1. Cost per acre of various cheatgrass treatment methods.

Another benefit of using indaziflam is that perennial plants that are already established on the site can continue growing. Imazapic has been known to negatively affect perennial plants because it does provide some post-emergent control of grasses as well. Land managers should also keep in mind that chemical control is only one approach for mitigating a cheatgrass infestation. Revegetation efforts might also be necessary to return the site to a healthy and productive state if cheatgrass has become dominant.

Analyzing whether cheatgrass control really pays off is not straightforward. Depending on the scale of the project, the site history and characteristics, and the stage of cheatgrass infestation, costs can vary widely. In many places, cost-sharing opportunities may be available through the local weed and pest office or county conservation district. Cheatgrass control may be costly, but the losses in forage productivity and increased fire risk can be equally if not more costly by comparison. Due to the natural processes involved, beginning a remediation plan as early as possible will lead to a quicker resolution. In a situation where a complete treatment plan is cost-prohibitive because of cash flow considerations, a land manager should consider alternatives to an “all or nothing” plan. One approach might involve treating a portion of the affected acres each year until the problem is under control. In areas where neighboring properties may be involved, collaboration with other landowners may make the remediation efforts even more effective. Rangelands that have become dominated by cheatgrass can return to a productive state through careful management. In many cases, the enduring benefits of cheatgrass control efforts may far outweigh the costs of the initial treatment.

Source: Hart M, Ritten J, and Mealor BA (2023). A ranching economic analysis of ventenata (Ventenata dubia) control in northeast Wyoming. Invasive Plant Sci. Manag 16: 56–63. doi:10.1017/inp.2023.8

Editor’s Note: Hewlett can be reached at jhewlett@uwyo.edu or (307) 358-2417.