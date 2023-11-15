Does ultrasound provide good results?

Technology is now accepted in genetic evaluation

Using ultrasound to determine carcass characteristics in cattle has long been used to determine the genetic potential for carcass quality, according to Patrick Wall, executive director of Ultrasound Guidelines Council and Extension beef specialist at Iowa State University.

In fact, he told Wagyu breeders during the 2023 World Wagyu Conference in San Antonio, Texas, the technology has been used by beef producers for more than 30 years. Its accuracy is proven in determining the genetic potential for marbling; “The first time we entered into a genetic evaluation was 1998,” Wall said, and the Beef Improvement Federation ink the early 2000s recommended that beef breeds combine ultrasound traits into the genetic evaluation for carcasses.

The reason for the technology’s accuracy is the technicians who perform the service and the training they receive, Wall said. “We standardize the protocols for certifying field techs, those people who come to your ranch to take the images. We also certify the lab techs. Those are the people who sit in the lab and interpret the images.” The technicians are recertified every four years.

Lab work is done in a dark room with no names on the screen. “So the data is the best and most unbiased set of information that comes into a breed association,” he said.

“If we don’t train our technicians to take images properly and we don’t train the people who interpret them to know what we’re looking for, we end up with stuff like this,” he said as he showed a picture of an incorrect image. It was collected at the wrong spot on the animal and underpredicted the ribeye. “We miss the genetic merit of that bull or female,” he said.

While the technology works well with many breeds, it needs tweaking for high marbling breeds like Wagyu, he said. It measures the percentage of marbling or intramuscular fat (IMF), and doesn’t differentiate well between 12 percent, 16 percent and 20 percent IMF. For comparison, Prime is 8 percent IMF.

“Plant to plant variation and even grader to grader variation (in calling marbling scores) is why the original researchers went with percent IMF instead of marbling scores because it simply is more objective and less subjective.”