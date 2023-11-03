Dolcini joins American Farmland Trust board

The board of directors for the American Farmland Trust unanimously elected Val Dolcini to the American Farmland Trust board of directors, the oversight group tasked to oversee the organization that promotes sound farming practices, protects and keeps farmers on the land.

“We are thrilled to have Val join AFT to help us grow to new heights into the future,” said AFT President and CEO John Piotti. “Val’s diverse and extensive experience in agriculture and passion for our work will be an invaluable asset for AFT in the years to come.”

Dolcini is U.S. head of Sustainability and Government Affairs for Syngenta, a global agriculture company headquartered in Switzerland. His work spans over 25 years of agricultural policy and management experience in the state, federal and nonprofit sectors. He has also held senior staff positions in the U.S. House of Representatives, the California State Legislature, and the California governor’s office.

Prior to joining Syngenta, he was state Senate confirmed director of the Department of Pesticide Regulation in California. At the same time, he served as the Deputy Secretary for Agriculture at the California Environmental Protection Agency, where he worked with agricultural organizations, farmers, environmentalists, state agencies and other stakeholders. A nonprofit leader, Val also served as president of the Pollinator Partnership, which works across the U.S. and Canada to promote the health of pollinators through conservation, education and research.

“Farming and agriculture have been my focus and passion throughout my entire career,” said Dolcini. “I specifically want to focus my time on the board to expand opportunities for new beginning farmers and work to respond to climate change and its impact on agriculture. I could not be more honored to take my experience and apply it to making key decisions for an organization as crucial to the future of farming than AFT.”

Colorado DNR Produced Water Consortium elects Messner chair, hires director

The Colorado Produced Water Consortium announced the unanimous election of the first chair of the consortium, Commissioner John Messner of the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission. The consortium was created by the Colorado Legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis to help reduce oil and gas operation’s consumption of freshwater and access options to reuse and recycle produced water from those operations.

“I am honored to serve as the consortium’s first chair and I look forward to working with my colleagues on the consortium to identify opportunities to reduce freshwater use and develop an informed path towards increasing reuse and recycling of produced water in oil and gas operations,” Messner said.

The Department of Natural Resources also hired the first director of the consortium, Hope Dalton. Dalton comes to DNR with extensive experience in state and local government, including service at the Colorado Department of Public Safety, South Platte Renew, Metro Water Recovery, and Tri-County Health Department. Dalton has experience in research, policy development, land use and leading diverse stakeholder groups. The director will work with the chair of the consortium and its members to ensure the group meets its statutory responsibilities in a timely and effective manner.

“Congratulations to commissioner Messner on his election as chair and the new members of the Colorado Produced Water Consortium. We are also excited to have Hope Dalton join the DNR team and provide administrative leadership as the first director of the consortium. Hope’s long experience in state and local government and expertise in water issues make her a great fit for this important role,” said Dan Gibbs, executive director, Colorado Department of Natural Resources.

Gibbs also made a new appointment to the governing body of the consortium, appointing Tessa Sorensen, Energy Liaison for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to replace CDPHE’s Trisha Oeth, effective Sept. 15, 2023.