Donate locally

It has become apparent at our house that donating to national organizations seems to do little more than getting your name and address sold to other national groups. We sent a check to Wounded Warriors a few months ago. It sounds like a good place to give a little help. Since then, we are being inundated with money requests from organizations from whom we have never been involved. Just today we got solicitation letters from UNICEF and Smile Train. We got on the list for VFW, Tunnels to Towers, American Heart Association, Red Cross, and a few others which we threw away. It costs a great deal to mail out these requests yet they continue to mount, and waste the money. I remember when a family member, who had been a supporter of Easter Seals, died I wrote the organization a letter and asked for his name to be removed from their mailing list. They did so, after three years. In the meantime, all of their requests went into the trash.

It is not to say that any of these are unworthy. Individuals and businesses only have so much money to donate and each entity chooses whom to support.

An easy solution is to donate funds locally. You might start with the school. The school lunch fund is a good cause. Through no fault of their own, some students don’t have money in their school lunch accounts. We don’t need to know why they don’t, yet we can help take up the slack. Contact the school and find out where to send the funds.

Maybe you have a favorite sport or activity you want to support. Groups ask for help frequently.

In the fall, school supply lists are daunting. For one student, it might not be too much, and when you add one or two more students in a family, the cost is enormous. You can take a grade’s list, supplied by the school, and pick up the items. Or in some communities, volunteers will do the buying when you supply the funds.

Most towns have a food pantry that accepts food or monetary donations. If your town doesn’t have one, maybe you will be moved to take the lead in creating one. A thrift shop where clothing, household items, sports equipment, and about anything else can be a big help to others. Items are donated then sold at modest prices. Set up as a non-profit, the gains can be given out where needed, including scholarships.

Churches are another good place if you want your money used locally, perhaps with weekly meals for which donations are accepted, but not required. There are expenses and workers are often needed.

Local organizations have little or no overhead. Most times they are completely volunteer which means that every penny goes to help the cause, not line the pockets of a bureaucrat.

Whatever you decide to do, please be generous with your money and your time.

Sanders is a national-award winning columnist who writes from the farm in southwest South Dakota. Her internet latchstring is always out at peggy@peggysanders.com . She can be reached through her website at http://www.peggysanders.com .