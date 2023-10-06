Don’t give in to CO2 pipeline developers

Summit Carbon Solutions is asking the Antelope County, Nebraska, zoning board for a conditional use permit to install a carbon capture pipeline.

The proposed Nebraska path is part of a web connecting ethanol plants located in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota. The destination is an underground “holding or sequester” cavern located in North Dakota.

Concentrating CO2 into a pipeline under high pressure throughout a high-water table is a disaster waiting to happen. A single weld breach (there are an estimate 2,400 per mile) allowing ground water seepage could unzip a CO2 pipeline for miles. A CO2 plume flows considerable distances from the pipeline, displacing oxygen while settling or filling in low areas. This oxygen displacement can cause asphyxiation, leading to death.

This pipeline is not about helping the farmers or agriculture. It’s about foreign entities and enriching billionaires and foreign countries. Through Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act our tax dollars are being paid out to global corporations as subsidies for building the pipeline, and depreciation and tax credits.

The Inflation Reduction Act states that the government will pay them up to $180 per metric ton. Hypothetically speaking, depreciation on a $5.5 billion pipeline for an investor in the 50% tax bracket would be $2.75 billion. The pipeline companies estimate that 18 million metric tons of C02 will be sequestered per year. In addition, the tax credit for 18 million metric tons of C02 per year at $180 per metric ton, equals $3.2 billion. That’s about a $6 billion return on your investment in one year, and you have yet to sell any C02.

It would be like the government setting a farmer up to farm, providing all the equipment to produce, harvest, and store their crop, and then pay them per bushel for it. However, the government never takes delivery of their produce. The farmer is then allowed to turn around and sell it to the highest bidder. Who eventually is ending up paying for it all? You and l, the taxpayers.

Summit Carbon Solutions has connections to a South Korean company, SKE&S, which is also SK holdings, a company fined over $70 million for defrauding U.S. military contracts. The South Korean entity has taken a 10% ownership in Summit Carbon Solutions. Do we want a South Korean company having ownership in permanent easements in Antelope County?

There is a large market for C02. Enhanced oil recovery (fracking), the fertilizer industry, aviation fuel, food and beverage production, metal fabrication, cooling, concrete hardening, fire suppression and stimulating plant growth in greenhouses. If there is such a growing demand for C02, then why are they telling us they are “sequestering it” in the ground?

The ethanol companies are pushing hard for the construction of a carbon capture pipeline There is pressure for them to reduce their carbon footprint. Why should property owners have to sacrifice their land or the safety of their communities? If the Conditional Use Permit is denied in Antelope County, these landowners who have already signed contracts with Summit will still be awarded funds agreed upon in the contracts, according to a Summit representative.

In April, Summit initiated dozens of eminent domain proceedings in South Dakota state court. There are more than 100 cases of pending state and federal litigation concerning proposed carbon pipelines in South Dakota. Eminent domain should not be used for a private company’s gain. If they already have started proceedings in South Dakota, they will certainly do the same in Nebraska.

At a zoning board meeting in Holt County, the representative from Summit stated that they will use eminent domain if need be.

If Antelope County grants a Conditional Use Permit for the carbon pipeline, Summit will use eminent domain on the few landowners who do not want this through their property.

If a for-profit business is allowed to use eminent domain, this will set a precedent for every landowner in Nebraska.