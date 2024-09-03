Don’t miss Fort Rob Nebraska Soil Health School

Plan to attend the latest Nebraska Soil Health School on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Fort Robinson State Park, located at Soldier Creek Road and U.S. Highway 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the park’s Buffalo Barracks Squad Room.

Hosted by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the program will bring together experts in soil science, economics, and rangeland management. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a program focused on integrated crop and livestock system goals and objectives that might affect soil health management.

The event will begin with a keynote speech from Dale Strickler, an experienced Kansas rancher and an internationally recognized agroecologist, author, speaker and consultant. Strickler has developed highly effective crop and grazing systems for numerous farms and ranches in a range of challenging climates and soil types. He will explore the development of an alternative system addressing input costs, drought resilience, ecological sustainability, and profitability.

Further topics and presenters will include:

Cattle grazing and soil health on rangeland: Mitchell Stephenson, UNL associate professor

Soil health measurements and carbon market: Bijesh Maharjan, UNL associate professor, with Jessica Groskopf, UNL extension educator economics

The afternoon program will include an interactive discussion with the presenters and Nathan Mueller, USDA NRCS state soil health specialist followed by soil health demonstrations and live rainfall simulator by USDA NRCS soil scientists.

A total of 4.5 certified crop advisor CEUs will be offered in soil and water management, crop management, and sustainability.

There is no fee to attend, and a complimentary lunch will be served in the Fort Robinson State Park restaurant. The event’s full agenda and pre-registration can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2crrxcna .

For more information or questions, email nheldt@unl.edu or call (308) 632-1372.