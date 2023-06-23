Don’t miss Nebraska Soil Health School

Testing the soil with a chart. Photo by Nicole Heldt

Soil-RFP-062623

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Soil Health School will be in North Platte at the West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center on June 27 and 28.

Sponsored by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, the free event will bring together scientists, conservationists, and students with farmers, ranchers and agriculture professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain foundational knowledge and hear the latest soil health practices and management options including many hands-on demonstrations.

The two-day program will begin with a keynote address from Paul Jasa, Extension engineer, UNL, outlining a systems approach to no-till practices.

“One of the keys to success is diversity in the system to reduce risks, spread the workload, and better feed the soil system,” Jasa said.

Topics and presenters will include:

• Biological underpinnings of soil health – Rhae Drijber, pProfessor, UNL

• Plants for healthy soils – Katja Koehler-Cole, Extension educator, UNL

• Understanding Soil Health and Rapid Assessments – Carlos Villarreal, state soil scientist, USDA-NRCS

• Biological nitrogen fixation: one building block of healthy soils – Carolina Córdova, assistant professor and Extension specialist, UNL

• Harvesting light, feeding the ground – Nicolas Cafaro La Menza, assistant professor, UNL

• Livestock grazing and soil health – Jerry Volesky, Extension specialist, UNL

• Role of manure in soil health – Todd Whitney, Extension educator, UNL

• Addressing soil health challenges with innovative research – Saurav Das, assistant professor, UNL

• Carbon markets – Shannon Sand, Extension educator, UNL

• No-till and soil health –Jasa

• Soil health demonstrations and live rainfall simulator – Villarreal

Testing the soil with a chart. Photo by Nicole Heldt Soil-RFP-062623

A total of 9.5 certified crop adviser CEUs will be offered in nutrient management, soil and water management, and crop management. The school will include a student poster contest on June 27 and a panel discussion on June 28.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided on both days. Pre-register at https://unlcba.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3HT8msaof2zEAOG .

For more information or questions, email nheldt@unl.edu or call (308) 632-1372.