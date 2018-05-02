Dorn named Friend of Agriculture by Nebraska Farm Bureau PAC

LINCOLN, Neb. – Myron Dorn of Adams has been designated a Friend of Agriculture by NEFB-PAC, Nebraska Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dorn is seeking to represent District 30 in the Nebraska Legislature.

"Myron's priorities of lowering property taxes, providing quality education for Nebraska students, expanding economic development opportunities, and support for sound transportation infrastructure are shared by our members. We are proud to offer our support for Myron as he seeks the District 30 legislative seat," said Mark McHargue of Central City, chairman of NEFB-PAC and first vice president of Nebraska Farm Bureau.

According to McHargue, Dorn not only understands the issues facing agriculture, but rural communities as well. Dorn is a farmer who has served on the Firth Coop Board, and has also served as Chair of the Gage County Board of Supervisors.

"Myron has first-hand experience in dealing with the challenges rural businesses face, as well as experience in working on the important balance between the needs of taxpayers and funding local government. We need people who understand that balance and can bring that experience to the Legislature," said McHargue.

Nebraska Farm Bureau's Friend of Agricultur" designation is given to selected candidates for public office based on their commitment to and positions on agricultural issues, qualifications, previous experience, communication abilities, and their ability to represent their district.