Doud endorses reciprocal trade 

Gregg Doud, president of the National Milk Producers Federation and former U.S. chief agricultural trade negotiator, discusses the trade policy outlook at the opening of USDA’s Agricultural Outlook Forum on Thursday. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

ARLINGTON, Va. — Gregg Doud, the National Milk Producers Federation president and CEO who was the agricultural trade representative in the first Trump administration, Thursday endorsed President Trump’s concept of reciprocal trade — the idea that the United States and other countries should import and export about the same amounts, or action should be taken.

Citing a much higher level of dairy imports from the European Union than U.S. dairy exports to the EU, Doud told the USDA’s Agricultural Outlook Forum that Trump is right to try to achieve reciprocity in trade.

“I have made a huge mistake here this morning if I have said anything good about the European Union when it comes to agriculture,” Doud said.

A longtime Washington lobbyist who has worked in several ag sectors, Doud said “Dealing with Brussels is a real problem,” referring to the headquarters of the European Union. “They are protectionist.”

He called the EU’s “Farm to Fork” agricultural strategy “the farm to empty fork.”

To level the playing field, Doud said, there’s nothing wrong with “a little bit of tariff.”

Although there are proposals for the United States to leave the World Trade Organization, Doud said, “We have to stay in the WTO. We have to make it better.”

The U.S. advantage in global agriculture is technology, he said, and “we need to get it approved” by the U.S. government.

The Agriculture Department has the best data in the world, Doud said, even though many people in agriculture “grouse” about its statistics. “Half the people in this room make a living disagreeing with the USDA numbers,” he said.

Doud advised the attendees not to trust any “numbers out of China.”

But he said the Chinese market is very important. “You can do free trade agreements with the rest of the world,” he added, but they won’t replace the huge Chinese market.

The opportunity in the Chinese market is meat, but the problem in China is 300 million people who don’t have much disposable income, he said.

The United States has been “mining for gold” in the Indian agricultural markets for years, but hasn’t found it, “and I’m not sure we will,” he said.

He praised Robert Lighthizer, his boss as the U.S. trade representative, for completing a trade agreement with Japan without needing congressional approval. Trying to get free trade agreements through Congress now will be difficult because it would take so much “political capital” to convince members to grant the administration fast-track trade negotiating authority.

Future trade deals, Doud said, are “little deals.”