Douglas County Fair honors Gordon, the Amicks and Evans

As the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo celebrates its 100th year, they also honored Wall of Honor inductee, Arlie Gordon, who said he has attended 65 of those fairs.

Gordon lives on the ranch homesteaded by his grandfather near Castle Rock, Colo., where he raises bucking stock as Eagle Rock Bulls. His involvement in rodeo and livestock production began early on, exhibiting purebred black Angus cattle at the fair. His purebred herd, from which he said many competitive show cattle came, began when he was gifted a single heifer by his father at Christmas. Outside the show ring, Gordon competed in rodeos which eventually led him to ride rough stock at Northeastern Junior College and then Colorado State University.

Gordon returned to Castle Rock after graduation to manage the family's construction business. His four daughters, Rae Marie Knowles, Rowan Gordon, Romany McEnturff and Rainey Gordon all exhibited livestock and horses at the Douglas County Fair. During that time, Gordon served as a beef leader, 4-H leader, and began his 30 years of service on the Douglas County Fair Board.

David and Marsha Amick were also added to the Wall of Honor in recognition of their years of service to the 4-H program. The Amicks moved to Sedalia, Colo., in 1970 and purchased two Dorset ewes when their daughter Kristin (Amick) Schmidt was 7 years old. The ewes escaped but after purchasing two more, the Amicks were in the sheep business where they remained for a number of years.

Their children, Kristin and Marcus both exhibited livestock in Douglas County 4-H and their five grandchildren have come through the program and completed 10-year memberships in the program, earning scholarships to help them pursue their education.

The Amicks serve on the 4-H Foundation board of directors, Marsha volunteers at CALF/Lowell Ranch, and the couple have dedicated their time to the Douglas County 4-H program for over 40 years.

Roger Evans said his life was molded by 4-H and he hopes to pass that foundation on to others. Evans, who was also inducted to the Wall of Honor, served on the Douglas County Fair Board from 1993-2004, announced the fair parade for many years, and has been a fixture at the Junior Market Livestock Sale. An auctioneer since 1971, Evans said the event is one of the highlights of his career and he enjoys finding "something to brag about each young person and encourages buyers to spend their money" on each 4-Her, from the grand champion to the very last animal in the sale.

Evans has served as an officer and president of the Elbert/Douglas County Livestock Association, the Elbert County Fair Board, and was the Elbert County assessor for four years. He and his wife, Diane, live on their fifth-generation ranch on Running Creek. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.