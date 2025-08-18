Draft of second MAHA report leaks out 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The draft of the Trump administration’s second “Make America Healthy Again” report has leaked out.

The draft of the “strategy” report, first analyzed by The New York Times and then by The Washington Post, does not urge strong regulations against ultraprocessed foods and crop protection materials such as glyphosate. That led to criticism from nutrition, consumer and environmental groups, and the White House said the draft is not final. Politico published the document.

On Tuesday, at a Heritage Foundation event, Calley Means, the White House adviser on the “Make America Healthy Again” policy, said that MAHA proponents need to be patient about achieving their goals and stick with the “Make America Great Again” movement to elect Republicans in 2026.