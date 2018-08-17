Drive time

I drove to Belle Fourche, S.D., on Monday to attend a meeting with our sister papers Tri-State Livestock News and the Farmer & Rancher Exchange.

Wow was it green and lush. And it rained the Monday night, Tuesday morning and Tuesday night.

I love the scenery during that drive but 5½ hours of driving is too much for this woman. I actually had to stop and buy a caffeinated soda about halfway through the trip so I wouldn't fall asleep at the wheel.

Then there's that stretch in the middle of Wyoming where you cannot get anything on the radio. That's when I start to talk to myself and wish I had driven with one of my coworkers.

About the time I just about lose my mind the radio jumps back to life and I'm back on track. I even listened to Wyoming Public Radio for a while because it was the only station I could tune in. Nothing like some left-leaning talk radio to get my blood boiling and to keep me alert.

On my way home I got to Cheyenne, Wyo., at 5 p.m., which put me in Fort Collins, Colo., at 5:30 p.m. Those of you who have driven anywhere in the Denver, Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley, Colo., areas knows what that means. Yes, rush hour traffic. I don't know why they call it rush hour when nobody can rush during that hour.

I could have gotten home quicker had I left my vehicle alongside the road and walked to Greeley.

It was then I longed to be back in the middle of Wyoming where vehicles are few and far between and I could drive the speed limit, even it I couldn't listen to the radio. ❖