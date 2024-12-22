Drones, failure to pass a budget — what the heck is going on in DC?

When I was a reporter back in the day, a photographer and I were doing a story and just happened to be about five miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base near Grand Forks, N.D.

She was busy taking photos and I was just lolling around waiting for her to finish.

Suddenly a couple of vehicles with flashing lights and men in uniforms came rushing at us and started to ask us questions about what we were doing taking photos of the air base. We assured them that was not our intention, but they told us we needed to leave immediately.

Fast forward to today when there are drones flying over U.S. military assets and, for some reason, our government seems to be paralyzed. Either they know why this is happening and just won’t tell us or they really don’t know what’s going on and don’t know what to do about it.

What is frustrating, is that government officials insist there is nothing nefarious going on, but they won’t tell us how they know that and then, to make matters worse, treat the American people like they are idiots.

According to a recent article on the ABC News website, National security spokesman John Kirby told George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that the federal government continues to be “honest and transparent with the American people” about the unexplained drone activity happening along the East Coast.

“After days of going through the various tips, days of looking at analysis, days of increasing our detection capabilities, including visual observers on the ground, we assessed that these drones, these aircraft people are seeing are a mix of law enforcement drones, commercial drones and hobbyists. We continue to see nothing that indicates a public safety risk or national security risk,” Kirby said.

Kirby offered a few explanations for why people may be seeing more drones in recent weeks, including simply that there are “an awful lot of drones in the sky.”

Kirby also noted that with the sun setting earlier in the winter there is more night sky for people to look up and see things.

Really, come on Kirby. It’s obvious he doesn’t know the meaning of the words honest or transparent.

But Kirby isn’t the only problem we have in Washington. After the continuing resolution was defeated with, get this, a 4 percent raise for lawmakers who can’t even pass a budget. Nor have they written a farm bill since 2018, when we are supposed to have a new bill every five years.

What the heck have they been doing in Washington?

I have a great idea, let’s put all the lawmakers into a room and don’t let them out until they come up with a budget that we can live with.

Lawmakers need to come up with budgets on a regular basis instead of this madness where the threat of government shutdowns are now the norm.

If this doesn’t happen, we, as taxpayers should be able to fire legislators at will when they aren’t doing their jobs. I know this sounds extreme, but I am past fed up right now.