Drought and soil management

The North Platte Natural Resources District is committed to keeping residents informed about ongoing drought conditions and soil conservation efforts in our region. The district is experiencing a D2, Severe Drought, with the potential to escalate to D3, Extreme Drought, if dry conditions persist. We encourage all stakeholders, including farmers, ranchers and residents, to stay updated and implement water conservation strategies to help mitigate drought impacts.

In addition to monitoring drought conditions, the North Platte NRD engages with the Natural Resource Conservation Service in applying the Nebraska NRCS Soil-loss Tolerance model, which calculates the maximum allowable soil loss due to erosion by wind or water. If soil losses are above the tolerance threshold, further action may be taken to ensure soil loss is returned to an acceptable level. The regulations, established under the Erosion and Sediment Control Act, are designed to protect highly erodible lands from excessive farming activities that could degrade soil quality. By working closely with landowners, we implement conservation practices that maintain soil loss within acceptable limits, ensuring the long-term health and sustainability of our region’s agricultural resources.

For more information on the North Platte NRD Drought Plan and the Erosion and Sediment Control Act Rules and Regulations visit http://www.npnrd.org or contact our office at (308) 632-2749.