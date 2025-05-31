Drought conditions eased in some parts of Nebraska, while other areas need more rain

Wild weather hit southwestern Nebraska, including a damaging tornado.

A wall of rain obscured a tornado as it hit the Hayes Corner, Neb., area about 7:30 p.m., Sunday, May 18. “One of our hired hands watched it from about half a mile away,” Keith Lapp said. “The sheet of rain was coming down and then you could see the tornado. It was really wide.”

For the Lapps, “The storm was pretty terrifying. We were in shelter but could feel the straight line winds that measured 80 mph. The tornado was a mile wide so there was a lot of damage. At our farm, we lost a windmill and a lot of trees. “

Lapp said the nearby Southwest Feeders feedlot, which holds about 25,000 cattle didn’t fare so well.

“Miraculously, I understand they only lost two animals at the feedlot. One was upside down in the feed bunk and then another had a pipe rammed through it. The feed mill and feed leg were destroyed and the equipment on site for pouring concrete for an expansion was wrecked. The cattle were all mixed up, but considering the tornado went right through there, it’s amazing. Concrete feed bunks were torn up and office windows and doors on buildings were smashed.”

Lapp said you’d think there would have been more damage. “No people were hurt. Tornadoes are funny that way. Right now, they are grinding feed with a portable grinder until they can get the equipment back up which could be a long time. They can load it into the feed trucks from there.”

In one pasture, the Lapps had 22 electric poles go down and six in another field. Line crews restored the electricity quickly. In the area, there must have been about 100 poles down in the storm which will be replaced.

The Lapps and neighbors have been sorting cattle that got mixed up. Some animals ended up 5 or 6 miles away. “We don’t know if they were picked up and dropped or if they were so frightened that they took off running. We’ve got them rounded up and all the cows are accounted for.”

In the town of Hayes Center, the storm tore off the roof of the Catholic church. “The really strange thing is that they said the candles in the church were still burning.”

Lapp said when living where they live, “you learn to take things in stride. You do what you can do and take care of what needs to get done and move on.”

If there is a good thing, it’s the 4 inches of rain that came with the storm. “We’ve gotten several little rains and a little hail since then which has really helped the pastures. It seems like the drought broke. We planned to take the cattle to pasture soon even though there wasn’t much grass. Now there will be.”

NORTHWESTERN NEBRASKA

Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator at Kimball, said recent rains pulled the area from a dire situation. “We did get some rain, that’s a good sign and we hope for more. At this time of the year, we should be getting an inch of rain a week. The 1.5 or 2 inches we got was not enough to catch up or relieve the drought significantly. We’re thankful for the parts of western Nebraska which received timely rains.”

The Drought Monitor shows the area as D3 drought with major crop/pasture losses and widespread water shortages or restrictions which is genuinely concerning. The long-term forecast, unfortunately, indicates a warm, dry summer. There is always the possibility that could change.

“The area normally gets 14 to 16 inches of precipitation in the year and we are far from that,” Berger said. “May is a critical time for grass growth in pastures and rangeland. In some situations, grasses like smooth brome are starting to head out, indicating it’s going into reproduction mode. The rapid growth mode is done and the plant is coming to the end of its cycle.”

On the western side of Nebraska, most cattle producers rely on well water. On the eastern side of the state, grass may be available but owners need to make sure the quality of stock water is good since there is limited natural recharge. “Consider testing to make sure it’s safe as a drinking source for livestock.”

He’s heard that some producers are delaying turnout of cattle to pasture or have decided to send pairs or portions of pairs for dry lot feeding. That’s definitely an option with replacement heifers. With conditions critical, some yearlings that would have been going to grass will be going to feedyards instead.

If there is any silver lining, it is that the cattle prices are exceptionally good and if cattle have to be sold, they are going for a decent price.

“That can change very quickly,” he said. “For ranchers, it will be hard to sell animals but it won’t be debilitating. Hay prices are up but there are other options available. Producers can put together rations other than grass. A major concern for livestock producers is the amount of available forage and the cost to feed cows. Most of the hay has been bought because of drought conditions. Some will be looking to purchase new crop hay.”

If folks plan on paying for higher-priced feed based on record prices for cattle, that could create a devastating situation if there is a major market drop.

Berger advised, “I’m encouraging people I talk with to look at price-risk management strategies, based on feeding decisions so they can limit the risks.”

