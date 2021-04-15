Drought continues to spread

For the contiguous 48 states, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed 45.49 percent of the area in moderate drought or worse, compared with 45.05 percent a week earlier.

Drought now affects 92,634,827 people, compared with 89,338,129 a week earlier.

For all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed 38.01 percent of the area in moderate drought or worse, compared with 37.64 percent a week earlier.

Drought now affects 92,766,639 people, compared with 89,468,469 a week earlier.





To find populations affected by drought for specific states or time periods please visit https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Data/DataTables.aspx .

Just select one of the Population types from the Statistic Type pulldown.

The attachments include the weekly U.S. map, the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands map, the one-week change map and the weekly narrative.

For complete U.S. Drought Monitor statistics and additional products and information, please visit https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu .