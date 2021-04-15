Drought continues to spread
U.S. Drought Monitor for April 13, 2021
For the contiguous 48 states, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed 45.49 percent of the area in moderate drought or worse, compared with 45.05 percent a week earlier.
Drought now affects 92,634,827 people, compared with 89,338,129 a week earlier.
For all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed 38.01 percent of the area in moderate drought or worse, compared with 37.64 percent a week earlier.
Drought now affects 92,766,639 people, compared with 89,468,469 a week earlier.
To find populations affected by drought for specific states or time periods please visit https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/Data/DataTables.aspx.
Just select one of the Population types from the Statistic Type pulldown.
The attachments include the weekly U.S. map, the U.S.-affiliated Pacific Islands map, the one-week change map and the weekly narrative.
For complete U.S. Drought Monitor statistics and additional products and information, please visit https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Drought continues to spread
For the contiguous 48 states, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed 45.49 percent of the area in moderate drought or worse, compared with 45.05 percent a week earlier.