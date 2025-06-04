Drought prep and planning for the beef producer webinar scheduled

Nebraska Extension will offer a webinar on meeting the challenges of drought, even after the rains. Photo by Chabella Guzman

Webinar-RFP-060925

The Nebraska Extension will host a free webinar, “Drought Management Tools, Expected Grass Production and Early Weaning,” on Thursday, June 5, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. MT. The webinar will feature University of Nebraska-Lincoln specialists. They will assist producers in evaluating their options and making the best decision for their situations.

While the recent rains have been very welcome and brought some drought reprieve, the impacts of drought will still impact decisions for cattle producers across much of the state as the summer progresses. The webinar will cover key management practices and decision-making strategies to help mitigate the effects of drought.

Early weaning calves – Karla Wilke, cow-calf management specialist

New drought planning tools – Tonya Haigh, National Drought Mitigation Center

Range and pasture outlook – Mitch Stephenson, range and forage specialist

Summer annual forage options – Jerry Volesky, range and forage specialist

Producers may attend virtually or join one of several in-person host site locations across Nebraska:

Rushville – Brock Ortner, Sheridan County Extension Office, (308) 327-2312

Scottsbluff – Mitch Stephenson, PREEC Bluestem Room, (308) 632-1355

Kimball – Aaron Berger, Kimball Extension Office, (308) 235-3122

O’Neill – Bethany Johnston, Holt County Annex, (402) 336-2760

Fullerton – Josie Crouch, Nance County Extension, (308) 536-2691

Lexington – Talon Mues and Brent Plugge Dawson County Office, (308) 324-5501

There is no cost to attend, but producers are encouraged to contact the host site ahead of time to help with planning.

To attend remotely via Zoom, contact Aaron Berger at aberger2@unl.edu or (308) 235-3122 to register and receive login details. A recording of the webinar will be made available following the event for those unable to attend live.