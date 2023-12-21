Drought worries persist in western states

Like a high-stakes basketball game that rallies back ‘n forth, the Intermountain West which had record snowpack last year, is once again seeing early signs of drought. Current drought conditions, snow drought and long-term outlooks for Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming were provided during the Intermountain West Drought Conditions Briefing Webinar Tuesday, Dec. 5, held in partnership with National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, National Integrated Drought Information System, National Drought Mitigation Center/University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

TOP THREE ISSUES FOR COLORADO

“A drier start to the snowpack accumulation is one of the top concerns, and also the slow monsoon season, so these combined impacts in southern Colorado are definitely an issue,” said Curtis Riganti, climatologist with the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, speaking on the webinar. The Sangre de Cristo and San Juan Mountains were drier than normal during the monsoon season (summer into early fall) and they have below-normal snowpack, Riganti said. He noted the High Plains region is typically drier from late fall into December. More robust snows happen in spring, although there have been some recent and respectable snowfalls, and oftentimes a few big snow events can quickly improve moisture availability again.

Meanwhile, extreme drought conditions are showing up in south central Colorado, in the San Luis Valley, including parts of Alamosa County, Rio Grande County, Costilla County, the southeast edge of Archuleta County and a chunk of Conejos County, Riganti said.

Central Colorado is faring a little bit better drought-wise. “That area is more or less free of drought,” Riganti noted.

East/central Colorado has normal dryness, although not as significant as conditions in southwest and south central Colorado.

Snowpack is well below-normal in some of the mountains in northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, in parts of the Medicine Bow Range.

ARIZONA AND NEW MEXICO

In southern Arizona and northern New Mexico, it’s pretty rare to have a monsoon season so dry this year, and so these areas are far below-normal in rainfall.

“Most of Arizona and New Mexico had a really dry monsoon season, with well below normal rainfall during the monsoon season, Riganti observed on the webinar.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell still have well below-normal water levels, with long-term drought conditions continuing the past couple of decades.

The 2020 “exceptional drought” and ‘extreme drought” in the Intermountain West showed an eye-opening improvement by spring 2023, with drought dramatically decreasing. However, even with record snow and rain last year in portions of the west/southwest, this past slow summer monsoon season combined with lower snowpack accumulation caused drought to edge back in again by November 2023, in some locations.

“Previous drought conditions were present for so long that one year, even with record rain, isn’t enough to overcome drought impacts/issues. Deficits would have to be made up over several years of above normal precipitation,” said Doug Kluck, Central Region Climate Services director, NOAA’s National Center for Environmental Information in Kansas City, Mo. “So, the big dams on the Colorado (River) gained some elevation but not enough,” Kluck said.

Regarding what the next several months will look like, the forecast is for persistence.

“Ongoing conditions are expected to persist,” Riganti said, adding “We refer to how dry the last few decades have been in the West, especially the mega-drought in the southwest areas of Colorado, New Mexico and eastern Arizona, although some drought improvement may occur in west central Arizona.”

This graphic of the Western U.S. shows how the 2020 exceptional drought (D4 in dark burgundy) and extreme drought (D3 in red) decreased by spring 2023. However, the slow summer monsoon season combined with a drier start to snowpack accumulation has caused drought to edge back in again by Nov. 2023 in some locations; including south/central Colorado, much of New Mexico and eastern Arizona. Graphic courtesy U.S. Drought Monitor Weather3

This webinar also featured a special presentation on the Fifth U.S. National Climate Assessment or NCA5, a federal program updated Nov. 15 by the Biden-Harris Administration and the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which is updated every five years.

SPECIAL NATIONAL CLIMATE PROGRAM

The Fifth National Climate Assessment focused on key concerns for people in the Southwest U.S. including how drought can change as climate changes, and how people in the Southwest can adapt. This program mandated by congress, became a Presidential Initiative in 1989 and involves science to help assess changes in climate, the national and regional impacts and ways to reduce risk.

“What’s new is it’s the first assessment that’s online only, and the priorities are to advance the broad conversation around climate change and make the assessment available to a large audience,” said Emile Elias, director of USDA Southwest Climate Hub, who was also a webinar speaker Dec. 5. The first two chapters of NCA5 outline climate trends and earth system processes. There’s also information about western wildfires, COVID 19, as well as Tribes and Indigenous People.

KEY MESSAGES IN NCA5

*Continuing drought and water scarcity would make it more difficult to raise food and fiber without considering new strategies and technologies. Also, because extreme heat events are expected to increase animal stress and reduce crop yield, recommendations include asking people in the Southwest to incorporate indigenous knowledge with technologies, since southwestern people have long-adapted to drought impacts.

*Climate change compromises human health and reshapes demographics.

“The physical health of Southwest residents is being impacted by the increase in drought, extreme heat, flooding and wildfire activity,” Elias said. With migration of people from Central America to the Southwest U.S., older adults, outdoor workers and those with low income are particularly vulnerable to climate change. “There are local, state and federal initiatives to help people adapt and respond to these impacts,” Elias added.

*Changes in wildfire patterns create challenges for Southwest residents and ecosystems. In recent years, area wildfires have become larger and more severe, which is predicted to continue.

There are pre- and post-fire actions to reduce wildfire risk and help restore the ecosystem including traditional land stewardship practices and using indigenous cultural fire, Elias said.

As Kluck said, “Always remember that drought issues in the West almost always begin the day after the rain stops.”

For more information, go to NCA5 Resources at nca2023.globalchange.gov, Globalchange.gov, atlas.globalchange.gov and drought.gov