Direct harvest of dry beans using a flex-head and combine. Courtesy photo

Dry bean harvest in the Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming is taking longer than usual this season due to extended planting this spring by growers. Warm temperatures combined with more windy days this summer contributed to less pods setting on the plants resulting in lower-than-average yields. Hail was a factor for growers but was not widespread.

Dry bean harvest in the Nebraska Panhandle using a conventional combine. Courtesy photo

The Pathfinder Canal breach during the irrigation season was also a factor for growers on the north side of the North Platte River, see Pathfinder Canal Break on July 1, 2022 | CropWatch | University of Nebraska–Lincoln (unl.edu) . Dry bean harvest this season should be completed within the next several weeks.

Overall yields this growing season is around 39 bushels per acre, slightly down from previous years. There were approximately 107,000 acres of dry beans harvested in Nebraska this season.

Nebraska is No. 1 in the nation in Great Northern dry bean production and No. 2 in Pinto and Light Red Kidney dry bean production. Dry edible beans are a major source of protein, vitamins, and minerals, and realize a $158.4 the start of million impact to the state’s economy.

Dry bean harvest in the Panhandle using a Pickett dry bean specialty combine. Courtesy photo

John Thomas, Nebraska Extension educator, will present results on the 2022 dry bean on-farm research conducted in the Panhandle on Feb. 15, 2023, at the Knight Museum, Alliance, Neb.

More information on dry edible beans can be found at the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission websi te at nebraskadrybean.nebraska.gov.