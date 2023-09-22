Durango to award one $30,000 scholarship in honor of National Day of the Cowgirl

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Durango Boots, a division of Rocky Brands, Inc. kickeds off the second annual celebration of its National Day of the Cowgirl with a newly formed $30,000 undergraduate scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded to a young woman that is pursuing a western degree and will be executed in partnership with the Dude Ranch Foundation. National Day of the Cowgirl, a national holiday launched in 2022 by Durango, is commemorated each year on Sept. 15 and is a celebration and recognition of the spirit of the American cowgirl. The scholarship will be open for

applications from Sept. 15 to Dec. 31, 2023. For more information or to apply to the scholarship visit https://nationaldayofthecowgirl.com/ .

“Through farming and ranching, arts and culture or equine sports, the spirit of a cowgirl shines through women from diverse backgrounds who share a passion for the western way of life,” said Erin DeLong, marketing manager for Durango.

“This scholarship is a way for Durango to give back to hard-working women who want to have an impact on the western industry through their education and career.”

The National Day of the Cowgirl scholarship presented by Durango Boots will be awarded in the amount of $30,000 over three years, and initially funded within the 2024-2025 educational year. It will be awarded to one undergraduate female student currently in their first year of college who aspires to contribute to the western way of life through the passionate pursuit of a career within the western, agriculture, farm and ranch, equine, or western sports industries. The chosen candidate will be announced in the spring of 2024.

Continued DeLong, “The goal is to support these women by providing financial assistance towards their current schooling, which will lead to a career to benefit them and the western industry.”

National Day of the Cowgirl is a celebration and recognition of the spirit of the American cowgirl — a spirit embodied by women who are strong, confident and resilient. The observance, officially secured by Durango Boots through the National Day Archives on Sept. 15, 2022, was established to recognize the women who personify the western lifestyle. In addition to the scholarship, Durango will celebrate this observance through a large giveaway in partnership with numerous premier western brands during the month of September. Additionally, the brand will share social content driving awareness of and celebrating the cowgirl spirit and offer interactive content.