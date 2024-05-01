Durbin, farm groups begin to react to farm bill proposals
|Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and farm groups began reacting today to the release of farm bill proposals by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., and House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.Durbin said, “I commend Chairwoman Stabenow for continuing to prioritize this farm bill and keeping it solidly on track. Farmers are on every page of this bill, with additional help for new and small farmers. In this legislation, the farm safety-net and crop insurance is expanded; conservation programs are intact — and stronger than ever before; nutrition assistance for families, kids, and seniors is protected and improved; and trade promotion is doubled. There are more investments in rural water, Internet, and energy.
“This bill is filled with bipartisan agreements and smart solutions for every food and agricultural stakeholder, so let’s get this moving forward. I encourage my Republican colleagues to end their delays and return to negotiations.”
|American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “We’re encouraged to see both proposals acknowledge that programs farmers and ranchers across the country use require additional investment in the face of falling commodity prices and increased inflation. And both proposals recognize the important role farmers and ranchers play in protecting our land, water and air through voluntary, working lands conservation programs.
“Details are important, however, and there is still a lot of work to do. While there will inevitably be disagreements on specific provisions and funding levels of several programs, we encourage both chairs to hold a markup this month so that all members of the Agriculture committees can bring their ideas forward. We urge lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to work together in a bipartisan manner to find consensus and pass a farm bill before the extension expires this year.
“Farm Bureau stands ready to work with lawmakers in both chambers to provide insight and guidance on whether each proposal would — positively or negatively — impact the hard-working and resilient families who continue to put healthy, safe and affordable food on the table for everyone in this country and beyond.”
|The Organic Trade Association said it “applauds” both chairs for moving forward with proposals.
OTA said it is “specifically encouraged by Senate framework’s inclusion of $50 million in authorization for continued funding of the Organic Market Development Grant Program and improved coordination for organic research in USDA’s Research, Education, and Economics mission area, as well as increased Organic Certification Cost Share funding in the House framework.”
“OTA looks forward to working with both committees to continue to advance a farm bill that delivers meaningful value for organic producers, businesses and consumers,” said Matthew Dillon, OTA co-CEO.
|Center for Science in the Public Interest Vice President of Programs Anupama Joshi said, “The detailed farm bill framework released today by Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow is very much in the tradition of previous farm bills. This framework supports consumers and farmers, protects the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and prioritizes food and nutrition security in ways that both parties should agree on.
“The Senate framework maintains Congress’ ability to keep the Thrifty Food Plan up to date as envisioned in the bipartisan 2018 farm bill. It’s important for food and nutrition security to keep SNAP benefit calculations aligned with the marketplace. It also increases funding for the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program, which advances nutrition security by increasing access to fruits and vegetables and supports local farmers, all while reducing the state match requirement to lower the bar of entry so more organizations can participate. The Senate framework additionally upholds equitable nutrition access by expanding SNAP access for college students, people formerly incarcerated, and residents of Puerto Rico,” Joshi said.
CSPI added, “Sen. Stabenow’s proposal stands in stark contrast to the partisan proposal under consideration in the House, which undermines Americans’ food and nutrition security.”
|Jaime Castaneda, executive director of the Consortium for Common Food Names, said the group views the farm bill “as a vital opportunity to create a specific policy to address the increasing harm facing American food and beverage manufacturers in light of the European Union’s attempts to impose worldwide bans on commonly used terms — words such as parmesan, bologna, classic, kölsch beer and basmati rice.”
These terms are often called geographical indicators.
“This is a priority concern for U.S. exporters, and CCFN is pleased to see the forward movement in that process as indicated by the proposals issued today by House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn Thompson and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow. CCFN is ready to work closely with both committees to advance a strong farm bill and ensure the inclusion of the type of robust protections for the use of common food and beverage terms in global markets that are laid out in the Safeguarding Value-Added Exports Act.”
|James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach applauded Stabenow’s bill, saying it “helps farmers feed our nation, combats the climate crisis, addresses food insecurity, and promotes access to healthy and nutritious food for all Americans.
“We are particularly pleased to see that the framework preserves conservation funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to ensure support for climate-smart agriculture practices,” Reichenbach said. “This critical funding fights climate change and helps producers continue to provide affordable goods. Unmitigated climate change threatens the very survival of the independent restaurant industry, which is a massive economic force, providing millions of jobs, generating hundreds of billions in revenue, and supporting local agriculture and businesses.
“Similarly, we were gratified to see that this Senate farm bill framework recognizes the importance of addressing food insecurity and promoting access to healthy and nutritious food for all Americans. In particular, SNAP provides vital assistance to millions of individuals and families facing food insecurity. It plays a crucial role in ensuring that children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities and others in need have access to the nutrition they need to thrive.”
|Melissa Kaplan, senior manager of government affairs in the Food and Environment Program at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said Stabenow’s bill “appears to demonstrate a serious understanding and reckoning with the challenges facing our food and farm system, and the changes necessary to build a more sustainable, resilient and equitable food system that works for everyone. This proposal should be the starting point for all future conversations about the food and farm bill.”
She added that the Stabenow bill “critically protects climate-friendly guardrails around billions of dollars in investments from the Inflation Reduction Act that are intended to support farmers in being part of the climate solution. Thompson’s proposal suggests removing those guardrails to allow funding to be used for practices with no demonstrated climate benefits.”
Kaplan also said the Stabenow bill would improve coordination across the Agriculture Department for food and farmworkers “by reauthorizing and expanding the farmworker coordinator position and providing workers with support to withstand disruptions to the food and farm economy, whether from extreme weather or global pandemics.”
|National Council of Farmer Cooperatives President Chuck Conner, a former Senate Agriculture Committee staff director and Agriculture Department deputy secretary, thanked both Thompson and Stabenow for releasing their proposals. “These are critical first steps in passing a farm bill that strengthens the competitiveness of America’s farmers and ranchers, bolsters rural communities, and provides access to food for those in need. Both frameworks also include several provisions that have been priorities for farmer co-ops and their producer-owners in the farm bill.”
|Ty Jones Cox, vice president for food assistance at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said that Stabenow’s proposal “is an important first step” because it expands access to SNAP for groups that have been historically excluded, ensures benefits adequate for a nutritious diet and establishes a path for Puerto Rico to participate in SNAP. Cox noted Stabenow’s bill would restore SNAP eligibility for people convicted of a drug-related felony, “ending a punitive policy that worsens food insecurity and disproportionately impacts people of color, reflecting and amplifying inequities in our criminal justice system.”
Cox continued, “On the other hand, Chair Thompson’s proposal would prevent SNAP benefits from keeping pace with the cost of a healthy, realistic diet over time, which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would result in a roughly $30 billion cut to SNAP over the next decade. The proposal would do this by freezing the cost of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Thrifty Food Plan (the basis for SNAP benefit levels) outside of inflation adjustments, even if nutrition guidelines or other factors change the cost of an adequate diet. The Thompson proposal’s modest benefit improvements do not outweigh the harm to the tens of millions of SNAP participants — including children, older adults, and people with disabilities — who would receive less food assistance in the future because of this policy.”
|Friends of the Earth declared the Thompson bill “dead on arrival” because it “slashes nutrition programs and climate-focused conservation funding in order to boost commodity crop production” and includes the EATS Act, which is intended to overturn California’s Proposition 12, which says pork sold in California must come from animals raised under certain conditions.” (Thompson has said his provision on Prop 12 is not the same as the EATS Act.)
“In contrast, the Senate’s farm bill summary provides a starting point to advance a more just, healthy and sustainable food system by protecting nutrition programs, investing in popular conservation programs, and recognizing procurement as a critical lever to improve the food system,” Chloe Waterman, Friends of the Earth senior program manager, said.
|Mercy for Animals President and CEO Leah Garcés said, “Mercy For Animals is disheartened to see that the House’s farm bill outline benefits only the corporations that profit from harmful, dangerous factory farms and aims to undo farmed animal welfare laws, like California’s Proposition 12. As we combat climate change and public health crises like bird flu, we are glad that the Senate’s farm bill outline incorporates Mercy For Animals’ priorities, including transitioning factory farms to climate-friendly operations and requiring the federal government to prepare and publish a report on cruel mass animal killings at farms.”
|National Cattlemen’s Beef Association Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane said that “we are very pleased” with Thompson’s bill and “especially pleased by the chairman’s focus on voluntary conservation programs that are increasingly popular with cattle producers, animal health provisions that protect the U.S. cattle herd, and investments in food security that support our broader national security.”
“Unfortunately, the Senate Agriculture Committee majority has failed to engage in the same level of outreach to real cattle producers, and their framework reflects that lack of producer input. While there are some bipartisan elements to the Senate proposal, there are many provisions which would be harmful to livestock producers.”
|National Milk Producers Federation president and CEO Gregg Doud said that “dairy farmers are heartened” by both bills.
“Dairy farmers and the cooperatives they own are better served by the certainty provided under a five-year farm bill, and as both chairs point the way toward important dairy priorities across multiple farm bill titles, all of dairy is eager to see this process get moving,” Doud said.
|The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance praised both bills. “The status quo is not sustainable for America’s specialty crop growers, and seemingly small enhancements to farm bill programs could have a transformational impact on the specialty crop industry,” the national coalition of more than 200 organizations representing growers of fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, nursery plants and other products said.
|Environmental Working Group Senior Vice President for Government Affairs Scott Faber said, “The contrast between the House and Senate farm bill proposals could not be clearer. The Senate framework would ensure that farmers are rewarded when they take steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and the House framework would not.
“At a time when farmer demand for climate-smart funding is growing, Congress should ensure that support for farmers offering to reduce nitrous oxide emissions from fertilizer, and methane emissions from animals and their waste, is the Department of Agriculture’s top priority.
“Unless farmers are provided the tools to reduce nitrous oxide and methane emissions from agriculture, farming will soon be the nation’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.”
|EWG also joined a coalition of conservative organizations in opposing increases in reference prices.
In that news release, Faber said, “Increasing reference prices will benefit the largest, most successful farmers growing a handful of crops. Increasing reference prices will further tilt the playing field against family farmers, especially farmers of color.”
David Ditch of The Heritage Foundation said, “The proposed changes to reference prices would cause inflationary market distortions, and most of the benefits would flow to financially secure businesses. With the national debt now roughly $265,000 for every household in the country, Congress should be looking for ways to save tax dollars rather than making handouts more generous.”
Bryan Riley of the National Taxpayers Union said, “USDA projects net U.S. farm income of $116.1 billion for 2024. Instead of increasing reference prices or other farm subsidies, Congress should prioritize improving subsidy transparency, means testing payments, and opening foreign markets to U.S. farm goods.”
Nan Swift of the R Street Institute said, “Reference price hikes are unjustifiable in the face of fiscal reality. Production costs are falling and farm incomes remain high. At the same time, our nation’s finances have never been more precarious. Taxpayers cannot afford this costly cronyism.”
Josh Sewell of Taxpayers for Common Sense said, “Farm bill reference prices give Washington an outsized role in picking winners and losers in American agriculture. We believe that it is long overdue to place faith in American farmers and treat them with the respect they deserve as sophisticated and innovative business leaders. Lawmakers should be looking to reduce Washington’s financial footprint in agriculture, not increase dependence on federal subsidies.”
