Durbin, farm groups begin to react to farm bill proposals

EWG also joined a coalition of conservative organizations in opposing increases in reference prices.

In that news release, Faber said, “Increasing reference prices will benefit the largest, most successful farmers growing a handful of crops. Increasing reference prices will further tilt the playing field against family farmers, especially farmers of color.”

David Ditch of The Heritage Foundation said, “The proposed changes to reference prices would cause inflationary market distortions, and most of the benefits would flow to financially secure businesses. With the national debt now roughly $265,000 for every household in the country, Congress should be looking for ways to save tax dollars rather than making handouts more generous.”

Bryan Riley of the National Taxpayers Union said, “USDA projects net U.S. farm income of $116.1 billion for 2024. Instead of increasing reference prices or other farm subsidies, Congress should prioritize improving subsidy transparency, means testing payments, and opening foreign markets to U.S. farm goods.”

Nan Swift of the R Street Institute said, “Reference price hikes are unjustifiable in the face of fiscal reality. Production costs are falling and farm incomes remain high. At the same time, our nation’s finances have never been more precarious. Taxpayers cannot afford this costly cronyism.”

Josh Sewell of Taxpayers for Common Sense said, “Farm bill reference prices give Washington an outsized role in picking winners and losers in American agriculture. We believe that it is long overdue to place faith in American farmers and treat them with the respect they deserve as sophisticated and innovative business leaders. Lawmakers should be looking to reduce Washington’s financial footprint in agriculture, not increase dependence on federal subsidies.”