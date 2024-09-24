Meinzer

Growing up on the high plains, dry air, constant wind and blowing dirt are things that you get used to. Dirt gets everywhere when you live where there are more dry years than there is wet. Vinyl floors are a rancher’s best friend in his ranch pickup, and a good air compressor beats a push broom any day of the week. The drier that the air gets, the more dust there is, the worse my sinuses start to act up, and the less the family car looks showroom ready. The washboards in the county road get deeper and deeper and each passing day puts more gravel in the ditch and less on the middle of the road. Dust and dirt are just a part of everyday life here in God’s country.

Dirt is a unique thing. It has been here since before man walked the earth, and it will be here after we are gone. You can look at pictures of the country from years ago, and though the landscape may have changed a little, certain geographic features remain the same. Did you ever wonder what the early pioneers headed west thought when they laid eyes on this country for the first time? Or how Lewis and Clark felt seeing new territory and animals that don’t exist in the eastern half of the United States? The same country that those men saw exists today.

I’m no biologist, but dirt by itself is boring stuff, on the other hand, it is utterly fascinating. Seeds that are planted sprout and turn into plants that produce food. Water from rain is absorbed into the ground and soaked up by roots. Dirt feeds plants, provides shelter to animals, and is the foundation that we build our entire lives on. We dig it, plow it, form it into dams, ditches, roads and a host of other things. We dig deep into the ground looking for precious metals, ore for building materials, water for everyday life and fuel to power everything from our cars to the lights in our home.

We buy land, build on it, farm it, make improvements and spend our days trying to make it better. What takes us years to build can be destroyed in a blink of and eye. Storms, fire, floods and a host of other natural disasters can permanently change the landscape, but even after the worst disaster, the land and dirt remain. Wars are fought for land; people pass it from one generation to the next and it’s one of the only things that is a legacy for many of our farming and ranching families.

My family and I believe that God above created and designed the world we live in. The thing about dirt is it is what men are made from. God took the dust of the earth and breathed life into it to form man. This is a free country, and we are all free to believe what we want. For me, it is amazing that the earth we walk on, rely on for our every basic need, is the same stuff that God used to create life.

The next time that you sweep out the floors in the garage or dump the dirt out of your shoes at the end of a long day, give a little thought to just how powerful those grains of sand actually are. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.