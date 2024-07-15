Duvall issues statement on Trump shooting

Duvall

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall in a statement late Sunday made this comment on the shooting of former President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa,. on Saturday:

“We condemn in the strongest terms the failed assassination attempt against former President Trump. In a democratic society, political differences must be resolved through dialogue and debate, ultimately decided at the ballot box — not through violence.

“Such acts of hatred threaten our democracy and the rule of law. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those killed and injured. We thank law enforcement for reacting quickly to limit the loss the life. It is my sincere hope that we, as a country, rise above contempt and disdain to see each other as people and engage in civil discourse.”