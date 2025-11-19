Duvall, Puglia to take over Ag Workforce Coalition

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall and Western Growers President and CEO Dave Puglia are the new co-chairs of the Ag Workforce Coalition, its steering committee said today.

Duvall and Puglia succeed Chuck Conner, who has retired as president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives.

The coalition said it lobbies for: