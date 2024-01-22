Duvall to Farm Bureau members: Lobby for farm bill in 2024

This is just the first step in our 2024 grassroots advocacy efforts on farm bill,” Duvall said. “I’m asking you to send a resounding message to Congress to deliver a new farm bill for our farms and our country. The road to a new farm bill has become longer than any of us would have liked, but together we can see it through.”

Duvall added, “Last year, I talked about the power of farm and nutrition groups coming together to advocate for the farm bill. Today, we are united behind the farm bill for America’s Families campaign.”

“We brought together a diverse group across agriculture, conservation, and nutrition to explain why the farm bill matters for all Americans.

“Our messages are resonating with the public.

“Through this campaign, we have reached millions of people across the country.

“But that’s just a slice of all we’re doing to advocate for a new farm bill. We started working closely with all four corners of the Agriculture Committees long before the farm bill expired.

“And we got a jump start on others. In fact, 2,300 of our grassroots leaders and members came to Washington in 2023 to advocate for the farm bill,” Duvall said.

Duvall claimed a victory in the Supreme Court ruling striking down the significant nexus test in the Waters of the United States rule.

Duvall noted that the court sent the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers “back to the drawing board.”

“Now, the EPA did come out with a new rule, and it technically complies with the court’s decision. But it still doesn’t provide the clarity we’ve been calling for. You can bet we’ll keep working to protect you from the threat of penalties for simply farming your land,” he said.

Duvall acknowledged that the court’s final ruling upholding Proposition 12, the California law that requires that pork sold in the state must be raised under certain housing conditions, “did not go as we hoped but we are pressing on.”

“We must navigate state laws that ignore science and veterinary guidance that farmers depend on to care for our animals,” he said.