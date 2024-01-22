Duvall to Farm Bureau members: Lobby for farm bill in 2024
|SALT LAKE CITY — American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall on Sunday urged members at the group’s annual convention here to lobby hard for Congress to pass a farm bill in 2024.
“Thankfully, we achieved a farm bill extension,” Duvall said. “But, we need to get even louder. Now, I know we need to get through the budget process, but we also need to tell Congress it’s urgent to pass a new, modernized farm bill.”
Duvall said members could stop by the Farm Bureau booth on the convention trade show floor and pick up a postcard and scan a code to call for action.
|This is just the first step in our 2024 grassroots advocacy efforts on farm bill,” Duvall said. “I’m asking you to send a resounding message to Congress to deliver a new farm bill for our farms and our country. The road to a new farm bill has become longer than any of us would have liked, but together we can see it through.”
Duvall added, “Last year, I talked about the power of farm and nutrition groups coming together to advocate for the farm bill. Today, we are united behind the farm bill for America’s Families campaign.”
“We brought together a diverse group across agriculture, conservation, and nutrition to explain why the farm bill matters for all Americans.
“Our messages are resonating with the public.
“Through this campaign, we have reached millions of people across the country.
“But that’s just a slice of all we’re doing to advocate for a new farm bill. We started working closely with all four corners of the Agriculture Committees long before the farm bill expired.
“And we got a jump start on others. In fact, 2,300 of our grassroots leaders and members came to Washington in 2023 to advocate for the farm bill,” Duvall said.
Duvall claimed a victory in the Supreme Court ruling striking down the significant nexus test in the Waters of the United States rule.
Duvall noted that the court sent the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers “back to the drawing board.”
“Now, the EPA did come out with a new rule, and it technically complies with the court’s decision. But it still doesn’t provide the clarity we’ve been calling for. You can bet we’ll keep working to protect you from the threat of penalties for simply farming your land,” he said.
Duvall acknowledged that the court’s final ruling upholding Proposition 12, the California law that requires that pork sold in the state must be raised under certain housing conditions, “did not go as we hoped but we are pressing on.”
“We must navigate state laws that ignore science and veterinary guidance that farmers depend on to care for our animals,” he said.
Duvall said Farm Bureau is watching closely for the Securities and Exchange Commission rule known as Scope 3 requiring companies to report indirect greenhouse gas emissions that are a consequence of the activities of the company but occur from sources not owned or controlled by it.
“We urged them to require the SEC to exclude Scope 3 emissions, or at a minimum include a strong agriculture exemption,” Duvall said.
At the news conference, Duvall noted that SEC Chairman Gary Gensler called him and asked why he had received 5,000 emails from farmers on the Scope 3 issue.
“I’ve talked directly with Chair Gensler several times,” Duvall said. “He assured me he heard our message loud and clear. And, he didn’t just tell me, he has publicly stated that he agrees with us that farmers shouldn’t get tangled up in it. I hope he stands strong behind that belief when the new rule comes out, which is expected soon.”
When The Hagstrom Report asked Travis Cushman, the Farm Bureau deputy counsel, about food companies demanding the Scope 3 information whether the SEC requires it or not, Cushman said there is a difference between private companies asking for the information and the government mandating it.
“Right now most farms are not providing this information,” Cushman said.
In his speech, Duvall said, “We all know mandates can come from outside the government, too. So, we are also working with food companies to help them better understand farmers.”
“For example, we invited leaders from Pepsi to our convention last year. And guess what? As a result, they formed a new Food and Farm Council. I’m proud to represent you on that council.”
In his speech and at the news conference, Duvall emphasized the role that Farm Bureau is taking in helping farmers with mental health issues and playing in developing rural leaders of all ages. He noted that he was once so shy he would not have wanted to offer a prayer in church but through a Farm Bureau program for young leaders developed the speaking habits that now allow him to speak before large audiences.