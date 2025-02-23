DVI 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl team triumphs as reserve champion at Western National Round Up

DVI team members from left to right, Jorji Ratzlaff, Kooper Brossman, Kenzie Brossman and Kallie Ball proudly display their Round Up hardware. Courtesy photo

QuizBowl-RFP-020325

The District VI 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl team made an impressive debut at the Western

National Round-Up Contest in Denver on Jan. 9, 2025, with a clear aim: to represent Colorado

proudly. They earned their spot to compete nationally after clinching second place at the Colorado State 4-H Conference contest in June 2024. Initially, the team consisted of Cheyenne County 4-H members Kallie Ball, Kenzie Brossman and Kooper Brossman.

“Typically, quiz bowl teams have four members; however, this trio accomplished the remarkable feat of becoming state reserve champions with just three participants. They worked together seamlessly and made a notable drive into the championship round,” said Lacey Taylor.

Upon discovering their qualification for national competition, the CheyCo Trio understood the need to add a fourth member to their team. According to Colorado 4-H regulations, a team can include an additional member if they are short-handed. After thoughtful consideration, they decided to partner with Jorji Ratzlaff, the Colorado State 4-H president from Baca County. “She was a natural fit, as we work closely within the Southeast Area Extension, and she brings a wealth of experience from competing on various state and national teams,” Taylor said.

Over the past three months, the team collaborated to create a study and practice plan while juggling academics, athletics and a 100-mile distance. “We conducted numerous practices both virtually and in-person, which was especially beneficial when we could practice with buzzers,” Ball said. The buzzers, supplied by the Baca County 4-H Council, helped team members understand when to buzz, manage their timing, and build confidence in their responses.

The team arrived in Denver the day before the competition, discovering they would compete against nine other teams from all over the country, from Alaska to Arkansas. “When we saw the bracket drawing the night before, we realized we would likely face Texas, a team known for its competitiveness. At that point, we were just hoping to place in the middle,” Kenzie Brossman said and Ratzlaff echoed.

After shaking off some initial nerves, the Colorado team began tackling questions, but Texas quickly surged ahead during an intense round. Since the quiz bowl contest follows a double elimination format, Colorado retreated to the holding room to regroup after that round. What unfolded over the next six rounds resembled a cinematic story of an underdog’s triumph. Colorado ultimately won the consolation bracket, facing Texas once more in the championship round and emerging victorious. “Watching the determination of this team as they work together strategically and answered tough questions to claw their way back up the consolation bracket was incredible,” Coach Tiana Garcia said.

This event marked Texas’s first defeat, leading to a rematch against Colorado in the ninth round due to the double elimination format. The competition was fierce, with Texas eventually taking the lead and winning by a slim margin. While Colorado celebrated with smiles, Texas breathed a collective sigh of relief.

“Although it was amazing to defeat Texas in the first championship round, the highlight for our team was

when Kenzie answered the bonus question correctly, naming all 10 essential amino acids in the seventh round, which propelled us into the championship round,” Ball said. Each round includes a toss-up

phase, allowing any participant to respond, followed by a bonus question for every four questions. If

answered correctly, it grants the team three additional points.

In addition to securing the reserve champion title, all four team members ranked among the top seven

individuals. Kallie placed second, Kenzie came in third, Kooper was fifth and Jorji finished seventh.

Kallie, Kenzie and Kooper were awarded academic scholarships sponsored by the Colorado State

University Department of Animal Science. “This was the highest individual scoring contest we have seen in the history of the Western National Round-Up Livestock Quiz Bowl,” said Josh Dallin, Livestock Quiz

Bowl Contest Co-Superintendent from Utah State University.

Moving forward, the team will return to practice and prepare for the 2025 Colorado State 4-H Contest,

aiming once again for a spot in the national contest. The team was guided by coach Tiana Garcia, Baca

County Extension specialist.