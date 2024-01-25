Dykes sees a bad time for trade policy whoever is president

International Dairy Foods Association President and CEO Michael Dykes speaks at the Dairy Forum in Phoenix on Wednesday. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

Trade-RFP-012924

PHOENIX – The United States needs to negotiate more free trade agreements in order to diversify agricultural export markets, but that’s unlikely in the near future whether President Biden wins re-election or former President Trump returns to office, Michael Dykes, president and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, told his members at the group’s Dairy Forum here this week.

U.S. dairy exports have risen from almost zero to about 18% of U.S. production in the last 20 years, but there are many problems with dairy exports, and the range of countries to which the U.S. industry has access needs to expand, Dykes said.

Doug McKalip, the Biden administration’s chief agricultural negotiator, spoke at the Dairy Forum on Wednesday and said he and Trade Representative Katherine Tai understand the need for better access to foreign markets and are trying to ease entry for U.S. dairy exports through methods other than free trade agreements.

After McKalip’s speech, Dykes said he was “glad to see they recognize the potential and the need to diversify,” but said the atmosphere for gaining more market access is bad.

“Do we have the support in this country to do a trade agenda?” Dykes asked in an interview.

In a meeting with reporters on Monday, Dykes said, “I don’t see a resurgence and interest in trade. We are going through a populist, protectionist time.”

In his speech, Dykes said, “If we have the Biden administration to continue, [it] doesn’t appear as though we will have a trade agenda. If we have the Trump administration, it looks like we’re going to be back into tariffs and we see how the tariffs even stayed on during the Biden administration. Trump is talking about 10% tariffs. What happens if we have tariffs? Food and ag products get retaliated on the import side.”

Trade Promotion Authority, which would give the executive branch the authority to negotiate agreements on the basis that Congress would only approve or not approve agreements rather than amend them, “is really not talked about in the Congress, which is where this has to pass,” Dykes added. “We don’t have a focus on trade and advancing ourselves in trade.”

Dykes continued, “There probably isn’t a hotter topic in Congress than China. What do we do with China? How do we de-link from China? We can’t afford to de-link from China from a dairy perspective. It is our No. 3 market. We need to stay connected.

“Trade agreements take time. New Zealand’s trade agreement with China was signed in 2008. January 1, 2024, they have duty-free access to China. They don’t happen overnight. We need to be thinking about our China policy.

“We need to be where the people are. By 2100, India will surpass China as the most populous nation in the world. We see the fastest five of the world’s 10 largest countries will be in Africa. Six of the 10 fastest-growing economies will be in Africa. Today, one-third of the global population lives in Africa and India. We need to be where the people are. We need to diversify our markets.”