Dykes: US dairy should ‘win’ globally, but no farm bill, immigration reform soon

“We have a lot to be proud of. I want to see us continue to think about winning for the future and winning for dairy. We need to win for dairy,” Dykes said.

“I think there are about five key areas that we can focus on that will be the keys to us winning for dairy. Embracing a new vision for dairy, reclaiming our health halo, leaning into sustainability, reigniting our competitive fire, and focusing on people, our No. 1 priority.

“Because the United States has land to grow crops and raise cattle and has substantial water compared with other parts of the world, “We have an opportunity to become the world’s dominant supplier of affordable, nutritious, sustainably produced dairy products,” Dykes acknowledged in his speech.

At the news conference, he said that the two biggest competitors for global export markets are the European Union and New Zealand. But he said the EU dairy industry will be hampered by its mandates on how dairy products can be sustainably produced, while New Zealand will be constrained by its small land mass.

“We have the most efficient dairy producers in the world, bar none,” Dykes said. “We are seeing fewer farms, larger farms, more milk per cow.”

Whether consolidation and concentration in dairy is good or bad, “it is, and it will happen, and it will continue to happen.”

Dykes said he has no concerns about a shortage of milk to supply the dairy processors’ growth mindset. “I know dairy farmers. Dairy farmers will produce the milk,” he said.

Dykes acknowledged that fluid milk consumption continues to be lower than it was decades ago, and said that the industry has asked Congress to include in the farm bill an expansion of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Dairy Incentive Program, which provides SNAP beneficiaries with extra purchasing power to buy milk.

IDFA has asked Congress to expand the healthy fluid milk incentive program to include whole milk, cheese and yogurt and to make some of the funding mandatory.

But at the news conference, Dykes told The Hagstrom Report he doesn’t believe the farm bill will pass this year.

“Both parties in the House think they are going to come back up, so they are not motivated,” Dykes said, adding that he believes the bill could come in February 2025.

Dykes also noted that a bill to allow schools to offer whole milk rather than just the currently allowed low-fat or fat-free milk passed the House by a wide margin, but that the Senate declined to pass it by unanimous consent.

He urged IDFA members to send letters and emails to senators urging them to vote for the measure, which will require 60 votes if it comes up again.

Dykes told reporters he believes the prospects for immigration reform to bring in workers the dairy industry needs are lower than a few years ago. The Supreme Court decision Monday allowing border control agents to remove razor wire the state of Texas has put up along the U.S.-Mexico border may further politicize immigration issues, he said.

Speaking broadly, Dykes said, “Where are our administration and our Congress? They’re too busy fighting with each other and not focusing on helping. And when they’re fighting, we’re not going to be winning.”