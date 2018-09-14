E15 summer ban ends Sunday

The National Corn Growers Association and the Renewable Fuels Association pointed out today that the Environmental Protection Agency's ban on summer sales of E15 gasoline ends Sunday, and urged President Donald Trump to follow through on his commitment to allow for year-round sales of E15 and ethanol blends greater than 10 percent.

EPA requires fuel stations to cease sales of E15 — a blend of 15 percent ethanol with 85 percent gasoline — from June 1 under September 15 to reduce evaporative emissions from gasoline.

"Starting Sept. 16, consumers will once again have the option to choose E15 at the pump," NCGA President Kevin Skunes said in a news release.

"E15 typically costs 3 to 10 cents less than regular E10 gasoline and offers more environmental benefits, making it a commonsense choice for many drivers. When consumers benefit from choice, it makes no sense than an outdated regulation prevents E15 from being sold in many areas for three and a half months of the year."

"Just this week, USDA said it is anticipating near-record level corn production. Approving year-round E15 would go a long way toward growing the market for this year's crop," Skunes added.

RFA President and CEO Bob Dinneen said, "EPA's nonsensical restriction on E15 is preventing consumers from saving money at the pump precisely when prices are typically at their highest and is hamstringing further expansion in the marketplace."

"President Trump has repeatedly said he wants the summertime E15 ban to end, yet inexplicably EPA has been dragging its feet," Dineen said.

"Former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has already destructed demand for more than 2.25 billion gallons of biofuel. With the corn and ethanol industries hurting, EPA needs to act now to provide new value-added market opportunities and ensure consumers have consistent access to lower priced, higher octane E15."