Early bird registration for 2019 Governor’s Ag Forum opens Nov. 15

DENVER — Early bird registration for the Governor's Forum on Colorado Agriculture will open on Nov. 15. Early bird registrants receive a $50 discount off the regular price of $200. Early bird registration is available until Feb. 1, 2018. Special discounts available for students and Colorado Ag Leadership Program Alumni.

The annual forum is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2019 at the Renaissance Stapelton Hotel in Denver. This year's theme, titled "Pursuing Possibility" will bring together producers, consumers, experts, and other ag stakeholders to share ideas, network, and collaborate on the state's second largest economic driver.

Hosted by the Colorado Agriculture Leadership Program, this year's Governor's Ag Forum features a full program of dynamic speakers, breakout sessions and networking opportunities. Stay tuned for upcoming information on featured speakers and program topics. To register and take advantage of this limited-time discount, please visit http://www.governorsagforum.com/.