Early reactions for the Senate GOP farm bill framework
|A few lawmakers and some farm groups have issued responses to the farm bill framework released today, June 11, by Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Committee.
|House Agriculture Committee Chairman Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said, “Ranking Member Boozman and Senate Agriculture Republicans have put forward a slate of thoughtful proposals that must be addressed in the next farm bill.”
“Their framework elevates the urgent needs voiced by diverse stakeholders across the country, and articulates common-sense solutions in response, an approach the House Committee on Agriculture took in developing and advancing the bipartisan Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024.”House Republicans are eager to build on this momentum and enact a comprehensive farm bill that meets the needs across the agricultural value chain.”
|Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., the ranking member on the House Agriculture Committee, said, “By copying the approach taken by House Agriculture Republicans, the Senate Agriculture Republican minority has chosen to ignore Democratic warnings by putting forth policies, particularly on nutrition, that Democrats cannot and will not accept.”
“The worst-kept secret in the agriculture community is that a farm bill with the Republican proposal on the Thrifty Food Plan will never become law.
“Who will acknowledge this reality first, House or Senate Republicans? Or will they continue to place their ideological obsession with making massive cuts to SNAP over the real need of our farmers to enact a farm bill this year?”
Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., the ranking member on the Senate Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said, “I appreciate Sen. Boozman putting forward this framework, which is all about keeping the farm in the farm bill and includes a wide range of priorities we’ve been advancing to invest in the continued success of our producers.”
|Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said, “Nebraskans want more ‘farm’ in the farm bill, and that’s what this framework delivers.”
“By strengthening risk management tools like crop insurance, increasing our investment in locally led conservation programs, doubling funding for trade promotion programs, investing in research, and increasing funding for critical animal health programs, this vision provides the tools necessary for American agriculture to thrive,” Fischer said.
“It also includes a number of my bills that make precision ag technology more affordable and increase connectivity in the field, tools producers use to conserve resources and cut costs. My Democratic colleagues should recognize the value of this modernization effort and work with Republicans to create a farm bill that puts producers first.”
|Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said, “For years now, we have been fighting to ensure our Kansas farmers and ranchers’ voices are heard at the highest levels of government; I believe this framework reflects those efforts and Kansans’ priorities.”
“Unlike the Democrats’ bill, we do not force farmers to choose between crop insurance and Title One funding while providing farmers with increased coverage levels for crop insurance,” Marshall said.
“We also meaningfully increase the reference prices for ARC (Agriculture Risk Coverage) and PLC (Price Loss Coverage) to ensure those programs actually help full-time farmers.
“We remove Biden’s climate guardrails on conservation funding to allow the real conservationists, our farmers and ranchers, to make decisions that best fit their farm.
“This proposal also empowers farming communities by bolstering rural broadband funding and improving access to rural health care and childcare. This framework promotes trade access and doubles agricultural research funding, a huge success for Kansas State and our state’s research universities like Fort Hays, Wichita State and our Kansas community colleges.
“We enhance the integrity and oversight of the nutrition title to ensure these dollars are allocated to the communities who need it most, with zero cuts to SNAP benefits,” Marshall said.
“I am truly impressed by how each title of this farm bill framework reflects our deep commitment to Kansas farmers and outlines viable pathways to fund those commitments responsibly.”
|International Fresh Produce Association Vice President of Government Relations Rebeckah Adcock said the group representing the fruit, vegetable and flower industry “applauds the continued progress on the farm bill with today’s introduction of the Senate Republican framework.”
“We thank Sen. Boozman for his work to bring the farm bill to fruition and are happy to see the inclusion of increased funding and resources for specialty crops. We encourage Congress to continue to prioritize vital investments for the fresh produce industry and all specialty crops.
Adcock added, “It is critical that Congress work across the aisle to reauthorize the farm bill before expiration deadlines, and IFPA and the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance stand ready to support these efforts.”
In a separate statement, the Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance, which represents growers of fruits, vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, nursery plants and other products, commended Boozman for “moving the farm bill process forward.”
“We are encouraged to see indications that Sen. Boozman’s proposal includes key investments for specialty crops and look forward to reviewing the details as they become available,” the group added.
“We now urge the leaders of the House and Senate Agriculture committees to come together and draft a bipartisan farm bill that can be signed into law this year.”
|American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said, “Farm Bureau appreciates Sen. Boozman’s release of an outline for a new, modernized farm bill that increases investments in the farm safety net and advances voluntary conservation efforts.”
“His plan, combined with Sen. Stabenow’s previously released outline, brings into better focus each party’s vision for this important legislation.”This is encouraging progress in the Senate, but there is much work to be done. There are stark differences between the two outlines and we urge Chairwoman Stabenow and ranking member Boozman to find common ground on the important issues that farmers and ranchers face.
“We urge the Senate Agriculture Committee to use these outlines to draft a bipartisan farm bill that updates the farm safety net and makes crop insurance more accessible, and to schedule a committee markup soon,” Duvall said. “The farm bill benefits every family in America. They’re relying on Congress to get the job done.”
|Farm Credit Council President and CEO Todd Van Hoose applauded both Boozman and Stabenow for having released policy proposals, and said “we hope this momentum continues. Economic conditions in agriculture are tightening, and America’s farmers and ranchers need the certainty of a full, five-year farm bill.”
|National Milk Producers Federation President and CEO Gregg Doud said that dairy farmers and their cooperatives “commend” Boozman “for issuing a strong farm bill framework that marks another important step toward enacting a bipartisan farm bill into law this year.”
“Ranking member Boozman’s framework includes numerous dairy priorities, such as reauthorizing and updating the vital Dairy Margin Coverage safety net and advancing NMPF-led bipartisan bills to spur approval of innovative feed ingredients, protect the use of common food names, and boost consumption of nutritious milk among our nation’s youth,” Doud said.
|Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam said, “The bill’s conservation title is critical to DU’s mission, and we are thankful for the support for Wetland Reserve Easements and other voluntary, incentive-based programs that benefit producers.”
“The recent efforts in the House and Senate have been promising, and we’re looking forward to further bipartisan collaboration to pass a farm bill that supports farmers, ranchers, and habitat across the U.S.,” Putnam said.
USA Rice commended Boozman “for rolling out a 2024 farm bill proposal that upholds his commitment to put ‘more farm in the farm bill.'”
“It is imperative Congress pass a bipartisan, bicameral farm bill this year that prioritizes improvements to the farm safety net, including a meaningful increase in the PLC reference price for rice, as we face a looming drop in prices this fall and a myriad of market unknowns,” USA Rice said.
|CropLife America President and CEO Alexandra Dunn said, “We recognize the importance of this step in the farm bill process following the House Agriculture Committee’s passage of language last month.”
“We were pleased that the framework addressed several of our priorities, including reauthorization of the Endangered Species Act Interagency Working Group, validating EPA’s registration authority by reaffirming the primacy of federal labels, support for an increased role for USDA’s Office of Pest Management Policies in the pesticide registration process, and improving the regulation of biostimulants.”
|National Cattlemen’s Beef Association President Mark Eisele, a Wyoming rancher, said, “This Senate farm bill framework understands the full threat of a foreign animal disease outbreak on U.S. soil and acknowledges that cattle farmers and ranchers carry out vital work, through voluntary conservation programs, to preserve our nation’s natural resources.”
“NCBA welcomes this positive step forward and urges the Senate to follow the ranking member’s lead, as the policy ideas in this framework have already received bipartisan support in the House.”
|National Council of Farmer Cooperatives President Chuck Conner said Boozman’s “proposal would make significant investments to strengthen farmers and ranchers and bolster rural communities”
“Having the Senate committee taking up a farm bill is the next logical step in the process of passing a farm bill this year,” Conner said.
“With both the majority and minority leaders of the committee having now released frameworks, we hope that they will come together soon to work on a farm bill that can gain strong bipartisan support.”
|National Association of Wheat Growers President Keeff Felty commended Boozman for releasing a proposal “which protects crop insurance and incorporates policies we advocated for.”
“This is a step in the right direction and will hopefully lead to Senate action soon.” Felty said.
|Alliance for Fair Sugar Policy Executive Director Grant Colvin said the GOP proposal includes “sensible, bipartisan updates to the U.S. sugar program.”
“This measure builds on the commonsense sugar policy modernization provisions that were recently approved by the House Agriculture Committee, and we urge Congress to come together to pass a farm bill that meaningfully reduces food costs and bolsters America’s dynamic farm and food economy,” Colvin said.
