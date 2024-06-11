Early reactions for the Senate GOP farm bill framework

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said, “For years now, we have been fighting to ensure our Kansas farmers and ranchers’ voices are heard at the highest levels of government; I believe this framework reflects those efforts and Kansans’ priorities.”

“Unlike the Democrats’ bill, we do not force farmers to choose between crop insurance and Title One funding while providing farmers with increased coverage levels for crop insurance,” Marshall said.

“We also meaningfully increase the reference prices for ARC (Agriculture Risk Coverage) and PLC (Price Loss Coverage) to ensure those programs actually help full-time farmers.

“We remove Biden’s climate guardrails on conservation funding to allow the real conservationists, our farmers and ranchers, to make decisions that best fit their farm.

“This proposal also empowers farming communities by bolstering rural broadband funding and improving access to rural health care and childcare. This framework promotes trade access and doubles agricultural research funding, a huge success for Kansas State and our state’s research universities like Fort Hays, Wichita State and our Kansas community colleges.

“We enhance the integrity and oversight of the nutrition title to ensure these dollars are allocated to the communities who need it most, with zero cuts to SNAP benefits,” Marshall said.

“I am truly impressed by how each title of this farm bill framework reflects our deep commitment to Kansas farmers and outlines viable pathways to fund those commitments responsibly.”