Earth shaking is not for me

I have been closely watching the news out of Alaska following the Nov. 30 earthquake and tsunami warning.

As some of you may know, I lived in Anchorage, Alaska, for two years before I moved to Greeley, Colo.

Now I know why there are signs in some areas directing people where to go in case of a tsunami. Thank goodness that didn't happen.

But the 7.0 earthquake not only did extensive damage, it was also hard on people's nerves. I was reading my Facebook feed and many of my friends and former co-workers in Alaska were having a hard time coping with all of the aftershocks.

Many homes in the area have to be inspected and repaired.

Some of the schools in the area may take years to repair, roads need to be fixed and there is many tons of debris that have to be removed.

Now they are recommending that everyone test their homes for radon and the water from private water wells is cloudy.

When I was in Alaska we only had a couple of shakes that I remember. One occurred when I was at work. I heard a roar and then the shaking started. Somebody yelled at me to get under my desk and I immediately did just that. Good thing they were looking out for the flat lander.

It wasn't a bad quake but for this North Dakotan's first time it was an eye opener.

The second time I felt an earthquake, I was sleeping. As soon as I heard the roar I sat straight up in bed panicking about where I should go and what I should do.

There was some damage to homes and businesses in Anchorage but Kenai and Homer were hardest hit.

That quake registered 7.1 but the epicenter was 162 miles from Anchorage. The epicenter of this recent earthquake was much closer to Anchorage and the quake lasted longer.

I have to say, although I miss Alaska, I can do without the earth shaking events. ❖