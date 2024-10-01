East Coast, Gulf Coast port strike begins 

The U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents East Coast and Gulf Coast ports, said Monday evening that it and the International Longshoremen’s Association had moved off their previous wage offers, but when picket lines went up just after midnight, it was apparent that no deal had been reached, the Associated Press reported.

The strike will affect about 40% of U.S. agricultural exports in containers and also affect U.S. food imports including bananas, cherries, chocolate and distilled spirits.