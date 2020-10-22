East Troublesome Fire grows 100,000 acres overnight

The East Troublesome Fire is visible from U.S. hIghway 40 between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs in Colorado.

The East Troublesome Fire grew over 100,000 acres Wednesday overnight, mapped at 125,602 acres Thursday morning. Estes Park has been evacuated as of Thursday at 1 p.m., as well as Grand Lake the previous day. The fire, currently the fourth largest in state history, is 5 percent contained.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said safety of residents is the priority though crews are working to preserve property and structures.

Red flag conditions are complicating efforts though rain and snow are forecasted in the coming days. According to officials, the fire is being driven by active winds and areas of heavy fuel, including beetle-killed timber.

The Cameron Peak Fire, mapped at 206,977 and 55% containment is continuing to move both north and south, driven by critical winds. According to Rocky Mountain Area Commander Scott Albert, protection of life and communities is key. There are not sufficient resources to completely envelope the fires so they are in a defensive mode to protect lives and property.

According to Albert, mutual aid, aerial support, local emergency management, Colorado State Patrol, local law enforcement, and federal emergency management, the National Guard and others are all involved in what he called a robust effort to fight both the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires.

Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg said her department noted the challenges to livestock producers in California as a result of lengthy power outages. Greenberg said her department is monitoring current and potential outages and the division of brand inspections has been active in assisting with evacuations.

Strong west winds are expected over the weekend with potential snowfall Saturday evening and into Sunday. Meteorologist Greg Hanson said this snow will not likely end the fire season but could slow it. He said it is unusual to experience fire threat this late into the year but the huge amount of fuel is complicating efforts.

The Calwood Fire is at 9,978 acres and 24% containment, the Left Hand Canyon Fire is 460 acres and 43% containment, and the Middle Fork Fire is mapped at 20,194, Williams Fork mapped at 14,670, and the Ice Fire at 583 acres.

The C Lazy U Ranch is currently evacuating horses. If you are able to transport horses from Granby to Evergreen, you’re asked to call the ranch’s equine director Ami Cullen at (240) 426-7927.

