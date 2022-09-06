Eastern Colorado community forestry conference

Join Colorado State University Extension and the Colorado Forest Service on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Otis, Colo., at the Ambulance Barn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donna Davis, Community Forestry Program Specialist of Colorado Forest Service will talk about Right Tree, Right Place. Colorado State University, Horticulture Agent Linda Langelo will talk about the Best Local Trees.

You will also learn about tree pruning and tree care. You will get the opportunity to do some hands-on pruning and ask questions about your most pressing issues with pruning. We also entertain any questions you have throughout the program on any aspect of tree care.

For those who love their trees, we hope you attend. This is a critical time with our extreme drought and environmental conditions occurring and thus, important to understand how to care for our trees the best we can. Please contact Linda Langelo in the Sedgwick County Extension Office at (970) 474-3479 for more information or go to Garden the Plains Facebook Page. Please pre-register by Sept. 22, 2022, to have lunch included.