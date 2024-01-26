Eastern Nebraska Corn and Soybean Expo combines 2 key ag events

The Eastern Nebraska Corn and Soybean Expo will take place on Jan. 25 at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead. Courtesy photo

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Extension, in collaboration with the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Corn Board and their respective associations, are excited to announce the consolidation of the Fremont Corn Expo and the Nebraska Soybean Day and Machinery Expo into a singular event — the Eastern Nebraska Corn and Soybean Expo.

This dynamic expo will focus on both crops and will rotate between Saunders and Dodge County locations each year. The 2024 edition of the expo will take place on Thursday, Jan. 25, at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead, Neb., located at 1071 County Road G, Ithaca. The program will commence at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.

The day kicks off with an opportunity to enjoy coffee, donuts and explore equipment and exhibitor booths at 8:30 a.m., followed by engaging speakers starting at 9:10 a.m.

“The Eastern Nebraska Corn and Soybean Expo will assist producers in planning for next year’s growing season, said Aaron Nygren, Nebraska Extension educator. “We hope you come and learn from a variety of speakers and vendors about important topics for corn and soybean production in 2024.”

Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting LLC, will be the keynote speaker. He will speak on “Navigating 2024 Commodity Markets — Funds vs. Fundamentals.” His presentation will include:

Assessing 2024 Prices for Grains and Cattle — Look at Top 3-5 Drivers.

Factors To Focus Upon — U.S. and Global S/D Fundamentals (Micro-Conditions) vs. Funds and Investment Flow Drivers (Macro-Conditions).

Project 2024 “Overvalue” and “Undervalue” Levels for Corn/Soybeans/Cattle Through March 31.

Other timely topics include:

A Look Back at 2023 and a Look Ahead into 2024 — Eric Hunt, Nebraska Extension educator of agricultural meteorology.

Corn and Soybean Disease Update — Tamra Jackson-Ziems and Dylan Mangel, Nebraska Extension plant pathologists.

Pros and Cons of a Precision Sprayer for Detecting Weeds and Spray Herbicide in Real Time for Weed Management in Corn and Soybean — Amit Jhala, Nebraska Extension weed management specialist.

Drone Spraying — Terraplex Ag.

Updates from the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Soybean Board, Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Nebraska Soybean Association will also be featured.

During a 40-minute break at 10 a.m., producers can network with representatives from various agricultural companies. A complimentary noon lunch will also be served.

Registration is available on the day of the expo at the door, and there is no registration fee. For more information about the program or exhibitor details, please contact Aaron Nygren at (402) 624-8030 or email anygren2@unl.edu . Vendor spots are available, and additional information can be found online at go.unl.edu/cornsoyexpo .