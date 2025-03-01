Eastern Plains Cowbelles to host 2025 Annual Meat-In in Hugo, Colo.

Servers at the Meat-In event in Hugo, Colo., in 2024. Courtesy photo

Cowbelles2-RFP-030325

HUGO, Colo. — The Eastern Plains Cowbelles announced the upcoming Annual Meat-In event, set for March 22, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ellis Allen Building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Hugo, Colo. This year’s theme, Keep America Great — Eat Beef, reflects their dedication to advocating for the beef industry while celebrating their rural way of life.

Building on the incredible success of last year’s Meat-In, which took place on March 23, 2024, they anticipate another fantastic turnout. Last year’s event featured 18 vendors, a children’s play area with cattle pots, and an antique chuck wagon owned by the Bledsoe family. Over 380 free beef meals were served to attendees from across Colorado, demonstrating strong support for local ranchers and the beef industry.

A major highlight of 2024 was the display of over 120 Support Ranchers — Eat Beef vinyl banners along State Highway 40/287. These banners, sponsored by individuals and businesses passionate about promoting beef, were displayed multiple times throughout the year before being gifted to sponsors to showcase in their barns, shops and businesses. This fundraising effort was a joint initiative by the Eastern Plains Cowbelles, Lincoln County Cattlewomen and Lincoln County Stockmen.

McKenzi Stone, president of the Eastern Plains Cowbelles, highlighted the impact of the project: “The Lincoln County Cattlewomen and the Lincoln County Stockmen both have a long history of being active in our community. They are a trusted name when it comes to knowing that your funds are going to a great cause.” She added, “The Eastern Plains Cowbelles is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting agriculture and giving back to our communities, we hope to add to the legacy built by the Cattlewomen and Stockmen.”

The 2024 Meat-In was made possible through the generosity of Farm Credit of Southern Colorado, which provided hamburger patties, and the Flagler Coop, which covered costs for additional food items such as buns, condiments, hot dogs, chips and dessert. Local business Marbled on Main in Flagler, Colo., owned by Eastern Plains Cowbelle Leslie Witt and her husband Phillip, supplied the beef, while the Genoa-Hugo FFA chapter, under the leadership of Leigha Henry, also a Cowbelle, played a key role in preparing the meal. Additionally, Limon Stop N Shop donated bottled water, and Southside in Limon provided ice to keep drinks cool.

“It was so generous of these businesses to provide all the food that we needed,” said Stone. “Without them, it would not have been the success that it was. The Cowbelles are eternally grateful to them.”

Preparing beef at the Annual Meat-In even in Hugo, Colo., in 2024. Courtesy photo Cowbelles1-RFP-030325

ABOUT THE EASTERN PLAINS COWBELLES

Founded in 2023 after being dreamt up by McKenzi Stone and Sarah Bledsoe, EPC has grown into a strong network of over 40 women from 13 counties across Colorado who are dedicated to empowering, advocating for, and educating others about agriculture.

Our mission is to unite as an organization of women focused on agriculture. We are dedicated to giving back to our communities while contributing to a vibrant and thriving future for the Eastern Plains of Colorado. We aim to ignite a spirit of celebration surrounding our modern, rural lifestyle while upholding our Western heritage.

Mark your calendars for March 22, 2025, and join us for a free beef meal, local vendors, and a great time celebrating the agricultural community. The Cowbelles, Cattlewomen and Stockmen are once again selling sponsor banners — if you would like to support this initiative, please reach out!.

For more information, email epcowbelles@gmail.com or go to the website at http://www.easternplainscowbelles.com/contact .

You can also connect with any member of the Eastern Plains Cowbelles, Lincoln County Cattlewomen or Lincoln County Stockmen for more details.

They look forward to seeing you in Hugo on March 22, 2025, to celebrate and support the beef industry.