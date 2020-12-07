Easy Twice-Baked Potato Casserole
2 teaspoons vegetable oil, or as needed
1 pound unpeeled russet potatoes, scrubbed
3 cups sour cream
2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
1 pound cooked bacon, crumbled
5 green onions, chopped
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
Prick potatoes with a fork.
Place on a baking sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 45 minutes to 1 hour.
Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Remove potatoes from the oven and let cool completely, at least 30 minutes.
Cut potatoes into 1-inch cubes.
Combine sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.
Add potatoes.
Spoon mixture into the prepared pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 40 minutes.
