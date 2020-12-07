Easy Twice-Baked Potato Casserole

2 teaspoons vegetable oil, or as needed

1 pound unpeeled russet potatoes, scrubbed

3 cups sour cream

2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese

1 pound cooked bacon, crumbled

5 green onions, chopped

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.

Prick potatoes with a fork.

Place on a baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Reduce oven temperature to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Remove potatoes from the oven and let cool completely, at least 30 minutes.

Cut potatoes into 1-inch cubes.

Combine sour cream, Monterey Jack cheese, Cheddar cheese, bacon, green onions, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

Add potatoes.

Spoon mixture into the prepared pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until cheese is melted, about 40 minutes.