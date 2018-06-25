Eatmore Cookies | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

2/3 c. butter

2 c. brown sugar

3 eggs

4 tbsp. sour cream

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tbsp. vanilla

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

3 3/4 c. flour

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Combine sour cream with baking soda and vanilla.

Combine butter, sugar and eggs with sour cream mix.

Beat 2 minutes.

Add flour, cinnamon and salt.

Chill in refrigerator.

Drop by teaspoon onto cookie sheet.

Bake for 10 minutes; sprinkle with brown sugar.