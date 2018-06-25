 Eatmore Cookies | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Eatmore Cookies | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

2/3 c. butter
2 c. brown sugar
3 eggs
4 tbsp. sour cream
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tbsp. vanilla
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. salt
3 3/4 c. flour

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine sour cream with baking soda and vanilla.
Combine butter, sugar and eggs with sour cream mix.
Beat 2 minutes.
Add flour, cinnamon and salt.
Chill in refrigerator.
Drop by teaspoon onto cookie sheet.
Bake for 10 minutes; sprinkle with brown sugar.