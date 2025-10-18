Economist: Many conflicting trends at present

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Arjun Chakravarti, managing partner at Cogknition Analytics, speaks on the economy at the International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show. Photo by Jerry Hagstrom, The Hagstrom Report

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Consumer spending in the United States remains high, but that spending is not spread out among all income levels as it has been in the past, Arjun Chakravarti, managing partner at Cogknition Analytics, said here this week at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce & Floral Show.

The richest 10% of Americans account for 50% of spending, but that 10% used to account for only 40% of spending, Chakravarti said. Middle-income Americans who are dependent on job income “are getting worried” about job stability, he said. And while lower-income Americans did see income increases during the pandemic, that has stopped, he said.

Ninety percent of households report that they have changed their grocery and restaurant spending in response to inflation — eating out less, buying private-label foods and being more concerned about waste, he explained.

The U.S. economy is “muddling along” at a 1.5% growth rate, with Texas and the Southeast except Georgia growing much faster than the rest of the country right now while there is also growth in Wisconsin, Indiana and Pennsylvania, he said. New York and California and to some degree Colorado are not growing so much, he added.

Inflation is 2.9%, a point higher than the Federal Reserve wants. “Inflation is quite high, given the lack of growth we have,” Chakravarti said.

Imports are twice as high in the inflation rate compared to domestically produced goods.

Right now, the stated rate of tariffs is 18% and the effective rate is 13%, he said.

The likelihood that 5 million households will lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid or Obamacare health premium subsidies will cause further stress, he said.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act tax provisions depress spending on goods while increasing asset prices, which could lead to bubbles in the stock market, he said.

Business will benefit from 100% first-year depreciation and other interest policies while higher cost states will benefit from the changes in the state and local tax deduction changes, he added.

Outside the United States, he said:

Spain is the best positioned of the European countries, benefiting from the arrival of highly skilled Latin-Americans.

Canada is doing better than expected due to 88% of its exports to the United States falling under the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement on Trade.

France and Italy have a lot of protracted problems to work out.

More than 1 million people have left the United States this year, with net migration expecting to be 200,000 to negative 500,000, he said. That means there could be population decline in the United States in 10 years.

Chakravarti urged the horticulture executives attending the show to “think of impact once turbulence is over and rules are set.”