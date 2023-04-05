Economists predict farm bill will protect crop insurance despite their concerns
|A panel of economists assembled April 4 by the American Enterprise Institute predicted that Congress will protect crop insurance in the next farm bill despite their concerns that the program is costly. They also discussed issues such as organic agriculture, cover crops and the impact of the program on climate change.
|The panel discussion by Roger Cryan, chief economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation; Joseph Glauber, former Agriculture Department chief economist who is a nonresident senior fellow at AEI; Barry Goodwin, a professor at North Carolina State University who is a nonresident senior Fellow at AEI; and Stephanie Mercier, a former Senate Agriculture Committee chief economist who is now a principal with Agricultural Perspectives, was moderated by Jerry Hagstrom, founder and executive editor of The Hagstrom Report.Vincent Smith, director of agricultural studies at AEI, organized the event.
Smith and Goodwin also released a report, “What Harm Is Done by the Federal Crop Insurance Program Today?”
Mercier said, “There is pretty strong support for the crop insurance programs in the House and Senate Agriculture committees. I think significant cuts to funding for the program are relatively unlikely under those circumstances.”